ATLANTA – In conversations so far with members of Ohio State’s offensive team, one Bulldog’s name has been mentioned more often than others: defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

With good reason.

Since coming back from ankle and knee injuries that caused him to miss part of the season, Carter has been on a tear. The Florida native has dominated opposing offensive linemen, frequently plowing through double teams. Statistically, Carter “only” has 29 tackles, but seven have been for losses of 27 yards. His 25 quarterback hurries are also second on the team behind defensive end Mykel Williams, who has 29.

“He’s just different, Jalen Carter is just—different,” linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said.

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has certainly taken note.

It’s his offensive line that has the challenge of controlling Carter, trying to staunch his ability to pressure quarterback C.J. Stroud.

“A lot of times when you put on tape, you see great players,” Wilson said. “A lot of times when you put on tape, you see scheme and structure. But sometimes when you put on the great teams, you feel the tape, and you feel those guys on tape. You feel the plays he makes and the way he can impact and influence games. We have our hands full.”

Bulldog safety Christopher Smith was asked who the strongest player on Georgia’s team was.

It took him less than a second to come up with his response.

"Jalen Carter. I mean, I have no idea (why he's the strongest). I just know he's cold-cock strong, man. He's been like that ever since he's gotten here,” Smith said. “So, yeah, I'd definitely say Jalen Carter's probably the strongest person on our defense.”