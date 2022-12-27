Georgia's 2020 recruiting class almost looked very different.

The Bulldog class finished No. 1 that year as it is. But Georgia also very nearly landed commitments from quarterback CJ Stroud and five-star offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr., both of whom signed with Ohio State.

Stroud told reporters on Tuesday that Georgia actually finished second to Ohio State in his recruitment.

"They were very respectful," Stroud said. "I enjoyed my time up there, met some of the players, and I think some of them still play for them now. So I have respect for them, and I think they have respect for me. I got to see them up at the Heisman with Stetson (Bennett). Got to talk to Coach [Kirby] Smart a good bit. He's a good dude, definitely a good coach. Come around a full 360 to be playing with them now. So I'm excited to do that."

Georgia's offense has come a long way even since Stroud's recruitment.

Back then, the Bulldogs still carried a strong reputation as a ground-and-pound offense. They wanted Stroud to take them to the next level.

"Of course, they knew getting Darnell (Washington) who was in my class. And then they've always had great defense with Kelee (Ringo) and dudes they had back then," Stroud said. "So they were really excited to have an offensive attack as well as a really good defense. So that was kind of the pitch. And then Coach (James) Coley, who was the quarterback coach at the time, loved how kind of my footwork was and how I could still extend plays and make plays on the run and do things like that."

The passing game also factored into Georgia's pursuit of Johnson, a five-star offensive lineman in the 2020 class.

Like many other offensive linemen at the time, Johnson built a strong relationship with then-offensive line coach Sam Pittman. He said Pittman always stayed honest with him about the vision for Johnson in Athens.

"They knew that they could run the ball when they wanted to, but it was one of those things where they wanted to add me to be able to help with the pass protection game," Johnson said. "They already had Isaiah Wilson, they already had Andrew Thomas. They were planning to sort of keep it going, having those two premier tackles like they always do."

Johnson visited Georgia several times. He said he loved the people in Athens but ultimately decided to choose Ohio State over finalist Georgia.

Now Johnson and Stroud will get a shot to end the season of a program they so nearly chose. That's one of the things that makes college football great. The relationships forged in the recruiting process so often come full circle one way or another.

"I’m talking to my mom and I’m like, dang, it’s crazy. Coach Smart’s going to be on the other side of the field," Johnson said. "I don’t think about that a lot, you know what I mean? I thought that was kind of cool how the recruiting process went from being in their office to I want to be the reason he’s throwing his headset and stuff."