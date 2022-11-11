Here is the Nov. 11 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Avoiding sacks

Perhaps an overlooked aspect of quarterback Stetson Bennett’s game is his ability to avoid sacks. Dave McMahon noted just how good Bennett has been in this department this season as well as throughout his career.

“Stetson Bennett has avoided sacks for the most part this season. He has been sacked just seven times this season and 14 for his career,” McMahon wrote. “Last week, he reached an impressive milestone. He had his 50th career passing touchdown as well as his 10th career rushing touchdown. In the Tennessee game alone, he threw for two scores and ran for another. It's the fourth time this season in which he has at least a touchdown pass and run, which is the most by a Bulldog since 1990.”

Opposition research

Anthony Dasher spoke with BulldogBlitz’s Jack Byers to learn more about Mississippi State. Byers discussed the biggest surprise and disappointment to Mississippi State’s season thus far.

"The biggest surprise this season has been the ability of the defense to limit big plays,” Byers wrote. “In the past, Mississippi State had been able to get stops on first and second down but would give up a big play downfield to give the other team some momentum. The safety room has been much improved as Collin Duncan, Shawn Preston, and Jalen Green have gained experience, and the addition of West Virginia transfer Jackie Matthews has helped in that aspect as well.

"The biggest disappointment this season has been the offensive line. We knew it was going to be difficult to replace a guy like Charles Cross, who was the 9th overall pick to the Seahawks, and guys like Kwatrivous Johnson and Nick Jones have been inconsistent on the left side of the offensive line. The line's ability to block has pretty much told the story of how successful the offense has been in each game.”

Also on UGASports

The UGASports.com staff predicted Saturday’s game between Georgia and Mississippi State.

Trent Smallwood broke down Saturday’s game with each team’s Pro Football Focus grades.

Georgia men’s basketball signed two Rivals150 prospects.

Happy Veterans Day