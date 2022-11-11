The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to Starkville with a chance to win the SEC East again. But the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Mile Leach stand in the way. What's going to happen? Here are our score predictions.
Anthony Dasher
It's going to be a chilly night in Starkville with temperatures expected to dip well into the 30s before the game is complete Saturday night.
But as hot as Georgia is, the Bulldogs will not feel a thing.
Starkville can be a dangerous place to place, and Will Rogers is certainly a capable quarterback. But Georgia's defense is playing too well, and the Bulldogs have too much to play for.
Prediction: Georgia 34, Mississippi State 10
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.