It's going to be a chilly night in Starkville with temperatures expected to dip well into the 30s before the game is complete Saturday night.

But as hot as Georgia is, the Bulldogs will not feel a thing.

Starkville can be a dangerous place to place, and Will Rogers is certainly a capable quarterback. But Georgia's defense is playing too well, and the Bulldogs have too much to play for.



Prediction: Georgia 34, Mississippi State 10

