Patience and persistence paid off for Georgia head basketball coach Mike White Thursday with the signing of Rivals150 performers Lamariyon “Mari” Jordan and Dylan James.

The pair is ranked 133rd and 137th, respectively.

“It’s an exciting day for us to be able to sign two players that we targeted and invested a lot of time and energy in,” White said. “Both of these guys are excited to be Bulldogs. Mari grew up right down the road from Athens and has always admired this university. He is a high-energy player who possesses much versatility and has a very good positional size. Dylan has tremendous length for a guy who shoots the ball the way that he does. He also can post. Like Mari, he has a chance to be a very good defender as well.”

The 6-foot-9, 190-pound James helped lead Winter Haven (Fla.) High to the semifinals of the 2022 Florida Class 6A state tournament. He averaged 15.2 points, 8.5 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.0 assists and 1.3 steals for the Blue Devils, who finished 23-8.

James also held offers from Alabama, Miami, and Mississippi State, among others.

Last year, Jordan played at Dacula High where he averaged 19.7 points and 5.9 rebounds last year.

The reigning Region 8-6A player of the year, Jordan (6-6, 185) is currently playing his senior year at Norcross High.

Jordan also held offers from Dayton, Georgia State, and Nebraska, among others.

Georgia began its first season under White on Monday night with a 68-55 victory over Western Carolina.

The Bulldogs will face Wake Forest this Friday in Winston-Salem, N.C. That contest will tip at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on the ACC Network. Georgia will return to Stegeman Coliseum for a pair of home games next week. Georgia will take on Miami (Ohio) on Monday and entertain Bucknell on Friday. Both games will tip off at 7 p.m.