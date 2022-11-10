PFF Matchup: UGA at Mississippi State
No. 1 ranked Georgia (9-0) will take on Mississippi State (6-3) on Saturday evening in Starkville. The Dawgs beat the previous No. 1, Tennessee, last weekend 27-13. State is coming off a 39-33 overtime win against Auburn a week ago.
Analyst Trent Smallwood uses Pro Football Focus (PFF) season grades to compare each unit for the upcoming game at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday evening.
GEORGIA OFFENSE vs MISSISSIPPI STATE DEFENSE
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|Miss State
|DEF Grade
|
WIDE RECEIVER
Ladd McConkey
AD Mitchell
Dominick Blaylock
Kearis Jackson
Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint
|
68.6
67.6
67.1
66.9
|
CORNERBACK
Emmanuel Forbes
Marcus Banks
Decamerion Richardson
Shawn Preston
Esaias Furdge
|
83.3
77.0
70.3
67.8
61.6
|
QB AND TIGHT END
QB- Stetson Bennett
TE- Brock Bowers
TE- Darnell Washington
|
87.1
85.1
83.3
|
SAFETY
Collin Duncan
Jalen Green
Jackie Matthews
|
73.1
63.9
55.9
|Georgia
|OFF Grade
|Miss State
|DEF Grade
|
OFFENSIVE TACKLE
OT- Austin Blaske
LT- Broderick Jones
RT- Amarius Mims
RT- Warren McClendon
|
77.5
77.2
73.9
|
EDGE
SLB- Tyrus Wheat
DE- Jordan Davis
SLB- Sherman Timbs
DE- De'Monte Russell
|
54.4
46.2
41.4
|
OFFENSIVE GUARD
OC- Sedrick Van Pran
LG- Devin Willock
RG- Tate Ratledge
LG- Xavier Truss
|
72.4
67.9
66.9
66.1
|
INTERIOR LINE
DT- Jaden Crumedy
NT- Cameron Young
NT- Nathan Pickering
DT- Randy Charlton
|
67.6
64.5
58.4
|
RUNNING BACK
Daijun Edwards
Kenny McIntosh
Kendall Milton
|
81.7
78.1
|
LINEBACKER
DeShawn Page
Nathaniel Watson
Jett Johnson
|
62.4
62.2
Where does Georgia have the advantage?
