The Daily Recap: Smael Mondon 'could take a huge jump'

Here is the March 7 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Mondon’ time to shine?

In previewing Georgia’s inside linebackers, which will be a completely revamped unit this year, Anthony Dasher noted that Rian Davis and Trezman Marshall bring the most experience to the group.

However, Dasher wrote that Smael Mondon is someone to watch for when it comes to Georgia’s task in replacing Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall.

“Sophomore Smael Mondon could take a huge jump,” Dasher wote. “Mondon was moved from outside linebacker to inside, and while he spent most of his time on special teams on Georgia’s kickoff coverage and return teams, he appears ready to make significant contributions as an on-field defender.

“The former Paulding County standout finished with 12 tackles, including his first career sack against Charleston Southern. At 6-3, Mondon still needs to add some weight to his frame, but that should not be a problem.”

Camarda talks up Thorson

At the NFL scouting combine, punter Jake Camarda offered up some positive things about freshman punter Brett Thorson.

“I’ve met Brett and he’s a good dude. I can’t say I know a ton about his game, but I have been on the field and see him punt a little bit. He’s a really good player,” Camarda said. “He’s got a good leg. Look for it.”

Nakobe Dean is asked a stupid question