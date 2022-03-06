Exit Interview: Jake Camarda

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – In another football galaxy, Jake Camarda wishes he could have played wide receiver.

Getting to challenge former teammate and cornerback Derion Kendrick at practice would have been fun.

“I’ve told DK a few times this week that I’d love to line up one on and one and get a few reps at wide receiver,” the former Bulldog punter joked during interviews at the NFL Combine.

As for the route he’d run?

“Oh, post corner. One hundred percent,” Camarda smiled. “He’s not touching me.”

For those who watched Camarda during his many post-practice Zoom sessions with the media, his wry sense of humor has been there for all to see.

For NFL scouts attending this week’s NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium, they’re learning Camarda’s skill set is no laughing matter.

Check out the numbers Camarda posted for the Bulldogs last season.

… Finished as Georgia’s career leader in punting average with a mark of 45.78, surpassing 2009 Ray Guy Award winner Drew Butler (45.4).

… Punted 47 in 2021 for an average of 46.7 yards, with a long of 68 yards vs. Alabama1.

… Sixteen of his 47 punts were either downed or fair caught inside the 20-yard line.

… Kicked off 102 times, with 71 touchbacks and 16 others resulting in a fair catch.

It’s results like this which have many predicting the likelihood that some NFL team will not hesitate to use a draft pick on Camarda, largely due to his versatility to not only punt, but kick off and kick field goals.

“I’ve got the ability to do all three. That’s an ability that not a lot of people have,” Camarda said. “I’ve also been a starter at Georgia, which is one of the tougher programs to play at in terms of the games you play and the stress level and how high of those games are. I definitely feel I have that as sort of a stepping stool ahead of some people.”

Teams are apparently paying close attention.

Camarda told reporters he’s heard from “just about everybody” in the NFL. He’s got his fingers crossed.

“To be honest, a lot of guys go a lot of different routes. I just think the draft pick shows that the team really cares about you and have a lot of respect for your game,” Camarda said. “That’s definitely a priority for me.”

He believes the fact he played college ball for Georgia helps his cause.

“Being able to play for a team that plays in the biggest games every single year that certainly helps out and having been a four-year starter and playing for so long,” Camarda said. “I just feel comfortable in all those moments. Big games, it doesn’t really matter. I feel good every time I step out on the field.”

That’s not all.

“I think you’ve heard it from the other players. I think they prepare people for the NFL better than any program in the country,” he said. “I feel really good about the way Coach (Kirby) Smart runs practices, the way that we do things over there, the way that we lift, the way that we run. I feel it makes the transition really smooth and really easy for a lot of guys.”

Camarda is confident his likely replacement in Athens-Australian Brett Thorson-will learn this as well.

“I’ve met Brett and he’s a good dude. I can’t say I know a ton about his game, but I have been on the field and see him punt a little bit. He’s a really good player,” Camarda said. “He’s got a good leg. Look for it.”