Ryland Zaborowski update

Ryland Zaborowski will undergo a second examination on Wednesday morning to determine the extent of the elbow injury he suffered in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Oklahoma.

"Zabo's got one more doctor's appointment (Wednesday). Look, guys, I don't wanna speculate on it. I've been asked a lot. I've been right in my career, I've been wrong in my career," head coach Wes Johnson said after Tuesday's 9-2 win over Kennesaw State. "I think that appointment's tomorrow at 8.30 in the morning. But once we get back from that one, I think we'll have an idea of which direction we'll be able to go."

Johnson confirmed that Zaborowski underwent an MRI, and he does have range of motion in the elbow.

"Yeah, no, he's got range of motion. He's got, he can move, and some different things," Johnson said. "There are multiple options on stuff like this. I just think we need to ... before we speculate and tell you which one ... I'll just wait on what they give us tomorrow."

Although he didn't play, Zaborowski dressed out for Tuesday night's game against Kennesaw State, wearing a compression sleeve over his right arm.

"He's a big leader for us," third baseman Slate Alford said. "He's been vocal, just staying around, and he's a great hitter. During the game, I'm asking him for tips, like 'What do you see here, what do you see there?' But yeah, he's been a great vocal guy for us."

The injury occurred Saturday against Oklahoma when Zaborowski made a relay throw from right field on a run-scoring double by Scott Mulder.

Zaborowski – hitting .372 with 16 home runs and 58 RBI – immediately grabbed his elbow before being escorted off the field by trainer Zach Adams and Johnson.

Fortunately for the Bulldogs, they have plenty of options to replace him at first.

That includes Georgia State transfer Brennan Hudson, whose three-run homer keyed the Bulldogs’ 6-3 win over the Sooners on Saturday. Tre Phelps has also seen extensive time at the position and started Tuesday night’s game against Kennesaw State.