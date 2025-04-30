Ranking the Georgia transfer additions

The 10 transfers represent the most ever taken in one year by Georgia; on paper, it’s a solid group. It’s easy to see each one contributing to the 2025 team in different ways.

What’s also safe to assume is that any new transfer allowed into the program fits the mindset and adheres to the culture inside the Bulldog locker room..

Although the Bulldogs haven’t always hit on them all, Donnan’s point that newcomers brought in typically play important roles cannot be underscored.

Hopefully, you listened to Jim Donnan on Tuesday’s edition of UGASportsLive as he dropped some insightful knowledge on Kirby Smart’s approach to transfers.

WR Zachariah Branch: It’s hard not to imagine Branch playing a key role in the offense. The transfer from Southern Cal brings speed, explosiveness, great hands, and the ability to turn routine plays into big gainers any time he touches the ball. He’ll also play a significant role on special teams, specifically at punt returners, where he could become one of the better ones in the SEC.

S Adrian Maddox: By slotting Maddox here, we’re assuming the transfer from UAB is going to win the starting safety spot opposite KJ Bolden. If so, he’ll be playing an integral role in the secondary.

WR Noah Thomas: It took Thomas a little while to get going during the spring, but by G-Day, the former Texas A&M wide out was starting to show why James Coley really pushed Kirby Smart to bring him on board. The 6-foot-6 wideout gives the Bulldogs excellent size at the position, plus the fact that this will mark his fourth year in the league.

OLB Elo Modozie: Anytime a player comes from a non-Power 4 school, there are going to be some questions. However, based on what was seen from Modozie in some of Army’s bigger games, we suspect he’ll be just fine. Junior Gabe Harris and sophomore Quintavius Johnson will share the position, but Modozie’s skill set should make it hard to keep him off the field.

RB Josh McCray: McCray was a sneaky good pickup for the Bulldogs after rushing for 609 yards and 10 touchdowns last year for Illinois. He’s also a capable receiver, having caught 13 passes for 116 yards and a score. Nate Frazier is the starter, but the 6-1, 235-pound McCray will be an excellent complement as a tough inside runner.

S Jaden Harris: Like Maddox, Harris brings plenty of previous starting experience, having done so at Miami, and will have plenty of opportunity for reps with the Bulldogs. He could also see some action at star.

DL Josh Horton: Horton became the second former Miami player to sign with the Bulldogs. The Bulldogs almost signed the Fairburn native out of high school, so familiarity is there. At 6-4 and 295 pounds, Horton projects as a regular part of Tray Scott’s rotation, where having excellent depth is always going to be key.

RB Micah Bell: It’s a little difficult to pinpoint what kind of immediate impact the brother of Dillon Bell will have in the backfield. However, we do see him having a significant role on special teams.

OL Waltclaire Flynn Jr: Georgia's interest in Flynn goes back to high school before he ultimately signed with UCF. At 295 pounds, Flynn could provide some depth this fall, though one wonders if he will ultimately be groomed for center.

S Zion Branch: We may be underscoring the older Branch just a little bit. Georgia’s depth in the secondary is not good enough to preclude him from seeing decent playing time. He’ll play; just how much is the question. It could be a situation where he plays more of a role on special teams, which is absolutely fine if that’s the case.