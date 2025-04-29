Ninth-ranked Bulldogs wrap up non-conference play in style

From here on out, 9th-ranked Georgia won’t have to worry about any more midweek games.

It’s all SEC from now on.

Still, any win this time of year is important, especially for programs like Georgia, which aspires to at least host one of the 16 NCAA Regionals in the familiar surroundings at Foley Field.

“It’s hard, it's a grind,” said head coach Wes Johnson, whose Bulldogs eased past Kennesaw State Tuesday night, 9-2. It’s not only the games that are hard, it's mentally hard on you just to come out and play loose and get some things done.,”

Slate Alford led Georgia’s 10-hit attack by going 2 for 5 with three RBI, while Robbie Burnett blasted his SEC-leading 19th home run in the sixth to extend the lead to 6-1.

“They’re very valuable, they're all valuable,” Alford said of Tuesday’s win. “But yeah, this win's huge, just like any other one. But we're looking on to Missouri now.

With the win, the 9th-ranked Bulldogs improved to 36-11 ahead of this weekend’s trip to Missouri. Georgia finished the season 24-2 in nonconference games.

The Bulldogs close out the regular season with another road trip to Alabama before hosting Texas A&M before the SEC Tournament in three weeks.

Now, if they can just get there in one piece.

Already without Ryland Zaborowski, who injured his elbow Saturday against Oklahoma, the Bulldogs received a scare when center fielder Devin Obee was hit in the helmet by freshman Owl reliever Ethan Osada in the fifth.

The pitch caught Obee flush. Johnson and trainer Zach Adams rushed to the field to meet the center fielder, who was immediately taken to the clubhouse for further examination.

Obee was the sixth Bulldog to be hit by a pitch in Tuesday’s game.

Fortunately, the news is good.

“Devin's fine. I mean, he passed (concussion protocol). We have that rule now, as you guys know, right? He’s thumbs up,” Johnson said. “But it's like I said, ‘Hey, Dev, I need you for three games this weekend.’ I told him that we’ll get somebody else in there for you and move on. He was fine, he's 100 percent good.”

Tuesday’s final midweek clash allowed Johnson to once again use a committee of pitchers, and mostly did not disappoint as nine pitchers combined to strike out 16 batters.

Freshman Nate Taylor impressed. The Buford native struck out all three batters he faced, giving him 14 in his six innings this year. He’s allowed just three hits with one walk and one run against him in that time.

Johnson said not to be surprised if he starts playing an even bigger role.

“Nate's coming,” Johnson said. “He's been coming, he's been working really hard. We're excited to see where he can go with it.”

Taylor had plenty of company.

The Owls scored their only run in the first, working a double-steal against Bulldog starter Charlie Goldstein, before the next eight pitchers scattered four hits with three walks and four hit batters over the final eight innings.

Included was Matthew Hoskins, whose scoreless sixth inning saw the right-hander strike out Jackson Chirello looking on a 100-mph fastball.

Jordan Stephens (4-0) – who pitched a scoreless second – was credited with the win. Georgia also received a solid effort from Justin Byrd, who struck out three in 1.2 innings.

Davis Chastain capped the game by striking out the side in the ninth.

Boxscore