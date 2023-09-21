Here is the Sept. 21 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

‘For me it’s slow scoring’

Much has been made about the slow starts Georgia has had this season.

The Bulldogs only scored 17 in the first half against Tennessee-Martin, were scoreless in the first quarter against Ball State, and had three points at the break against South Carolina.

Head coach Kirby Smart said the Bulldogs have tweaked practice to account for this. However, Smart prefers a slightly different phrase than referring to these issues as slow starts.

“We change up practice a lot. We changed up practice a lot last week and did some this week in terms of doing different things,” Smart said. “But again, slow starting has been identified by you guys, for me it’s slow scoring. That’s been the case of putting points on the board. We took the ball, drove down, did good things, and had a great opening drive last week. It’s about getting results. It’s been a combination of a lot of things, but not necessarily because of a slow start.

Georgia will look to finally put this issue to bed this Saturday against UAB.

‘Better than the Super Bowl’

UAB coach Trent Dilfer had the opportunity to play in football’s greatest stage, the Super Bowl. Yet when it comes to the moment, Dilfer believes SEC night games actually provide a greater atmosphere than the NFL’s championship.

An SEC atmosphere at night is way better than the Super Bowl,” Dilfer said earlier this week during his weekly press conference. “I think it’s the second-coolest thing I have ever been to as a spectator.”

Dilfer was asked to describe how the Bulldogs look as he prepares to take them on this Saturday.

“It looks very much like getting ready for the Baltimore Ravens, or getting ready for the Rams, or Chargers, or whoever you’re playing that week,” Dilfer said. “You have really good players that are really well coached, and that know what they’re doing, and that know what you’re doing.”

Dilfer also credited the coaching staff for how fundamental the team has looked thus far on tape.

“The third thing, that is my NFL eye, is that they are NFL coached. They are incredibly well-coached. From their eye discipline to their hands, to their communication, they shed blocks, and they sustain blocks,” Dilfer said. “That is football at its highest level is can you shed blocks and can you sustain blocks when you’re on offense. Their schemes fit into the coaching realm.

"They’re very complex defensively. Offensively, they’re multiple. So, you can’t guess. You can’t get into a guessing game with them. It very much looks like, when did I retire, in 2008? This is 2006, 2007, or 2008 as a backup quarterback studying defense from a coach’s eye, it looks very similar.”

How Cash Jones got his first name