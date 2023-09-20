With Kendall Milton (MCL) and Roderick Robinson (ankle) seemingly doubtful for Saturday night’s game against UAB (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), Kirby Smart was asked what players might be in for additional opportunities.

The Bulldogs welcomed Daijun Edwards back last week against South Carolina, and he responded with 118 yards. Smart also hinted that Dillon Bell may be in for more carries as he continues to see backfield reps to go along with his duties at wide receiver.

Georgia has Cash Jones, who scored a touchdown last week, and apparently, others are in the mix too.

That list includes Andrew Paul, whose only carries came in the opening game against UT-Martin.

“I think everybody has an opportunity. We’ve got Sevaughn Clark, Andrew Paul, Len’Neth Whitehead, all those guys have been doing a good job of getting better each week and getting a lot of reps, so really, there are opportunities for a lot of running backs. Dell has done a great job preparing those guys, hopefully, they’ll all get a chance to play.”

A transfer from Tennessee, Whitehead has yet to take a snap as he continues to learn Georgia’s intricate offensive system.

As for Paul, Smart cited his absence as the simple fact he’s coming off an ACL injury.

“He practiced all fall camp, doing the workloads, taking part in all the protections and playing in all the scrimmages,” Smart said. “But it’s his second year off an ACL.”

… In other injury news, as already reported by UGASports, right tackle Amarius Mims already underwent tightrope surgery to repair his injured ankle. Smart said the surgery was a success.

… Smart said freshman tight end Pearce Spurlin is dealing with an AC sprain but is expected back soon.