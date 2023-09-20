Georgia Football News and Notes for Wednesday
Kirby Smart on the running back situation for Saturday
With Kendall Milton (MCL) and Roderick Robinson (ankle) seemingly doubtful for Saturday night’s game against UAB (7:30 p.m., ESPN2), Kirby Smart was asked what players might be in for additional opportunities.
The Bulldogs welcomed Daijun Edwards back last week against South Carolina, and he responded with 118 yards. Smart also hinted that Dillon Bell may be in for more carries as he continues to see backfield reps to go along with his duties at wide receiver.
Georgia has Cash Jones, who scored a touchdown last week, and apparently, others are in the mix too.
That list includes Andrew Paul, whose only carries came in the opening game against UT-Martin.
“I think everybody has an opportunity. We’ve got Sevaughn Clark, Andrew Paul, Len’Neth Whitehead, all those guys have been doing a good job of getting better each week and getting a lot of reps, so really, there are opportunities for a lot of running backs. Dell has done a great job preparing those guys, hopefully, they’ll all get a chance to play.”
A transfer from Tennessee, Whitehead has yet to take a snap as he continues to learn Georgia’s intricate offensive system.
As for Paul, Smart cited his absence as the simple fact he’s coming off an ACL injury.
“He practiced all fall camp, doing the workloads, taking part in all the protections and playing in all the scrimmages,” Smart said. “But it’s his second year off an ACL.”
… In other injury news, as already reported by UGASports, right tackle Amarius Mims already underwent tightrope surgery to repair his injured ankle. Smart said the surgery was a success.
… Smart said freshman tight end Pearce Spurlin is dealing with an AC sprain but is expected back soon.
More from Smart during the SEC teleconference
… Smart was asked if he thought the SEC was down and more wide open this year: “It’s hard to say. I’m not a good evaluator of everybody else. I’m probably better at evaluating our team and the teams we play,” Smart said. “I don’t get a chance to watch the tape and see all those other teams. I would say it’s wide open every year in the SEC, because there’s a lot of really, really good teams and a lot of really good players in this conference. Everybody you play is capable of beating you.
… Smart on Saturday’s game being his 100th as Georgia’s head coach: “It’s a marker of some sort, the first 100. I don’t know the significance of it outside of that; I was not aware of it,” Smart said. “But it’s one of those things if you do a good job, have good players, a good organization and good support, it allows you to make it to that number. We certainly want to go out and play that best game at that mark.”
… Smart on practice changes to help avoid slow starts on offense: “We change up practice a lot. We changed up practice a lot last week and did some this week in terms of doing different things,” Smart said. “But again, slow starting has been identified by you guys, for me it’s slow scoring. That’s been the case of putting points on the board. We took the ball, drove down, did good things, and had a great opening drive last week. It’s about getting results. It’s been a combination of a lot of things, but not necessarily because of a slow start.
After practice, running back Cash Jones and offensive lineman Dylan Fairchild met with the media.
Among those highlights
… Jones said he when he first arrived in Athens, he only weighed 165 pounds. He now weighs 185. For the record, Jones admitted he’s 5-11-1/2, although he tells people he’s actually 6-foot. “I just round it up,” Jones laughed.
… Jones had a full ride to New Mexico State before deciding to walk on at Georgia. He credits position coach Dell McGee for helping him change his mind.
… Recently, Smart told reporters that Fairchild was one of his strong players. So, when he was asked for some numbers, Fairchild glanced toward Sports Information Director Claude Felton as if to make sure the question was OK to answer. He did. Fairchild said he bench presses 450 pounds and squats 700.