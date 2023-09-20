What do the numbers say? Let's examine some big-picture offensive tendencies and data (excluding garbage time). Hint: there's one big difference between now and 2022.
*All numbers rounded*
2023 vs. 2022
2022 vs. 2023 Offensive Tendencies - Overall
Data
2023
2022
Run vs. Pass
Run = 42%
Pass = 58%
Run = 48%
Pass = 52%
Screen %
26%
22%
Play-action %
(% of pass plays using play-action)
34%
36%
Early down (1st & 2nd) Play-action %
(% of early down pass
plays using play-action)
44%
44%
Explosive run play %
(10+ yard run)
15%
18%
Explosive pass play %
(15+ yard pass)
19%
21%
Shift/motion %
65%
61%
Overall, the 2023 offense throws it with a little more frequency. The overall explosiveness is a little less due to a slight increase in screens. Outside of that and slight variations in running game schemes and personnel used, the offense in the big picture sense is as Smart said earlier this week, "the same."
First vs. second half
For the most part, though, the slow starts and lulls have occurred in the first half. Thus, let's examine the above data split by half.
