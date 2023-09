Elijah Griffin's first 2023 gameday in Athens didn't disappoint.

The No. 1 prospect in the 2025 class has been to Athens numerous times during his recruitment. He always heads home to Savannah feeling impressed by the Bulldogs, defensive line coach Tray Scott, and the atmosphere around the program.

Griffin's visit for the South Carolina game is just the latest in a string of visits that have positioned Georgia as one of the favorites in his recruitment.

"I love it, honestly," Griffin said.