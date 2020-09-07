UGASports - The Daily Recap: Revisiting Saturday's second scrimmage

The Daily Recap: Revisiting Saturday's second scrimmage
Revisiting the scrimmage
With Jamie Newman opting out for the upcoming season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wanted to use Saturday’s scrimmage to get a better grasp on the quarterback position.
But one of the issues the team has is that there hasn’t been any live tackling on the quarterbacks. So when it comes to the mobility aspect of the position, it’s been hard to gauge just where JT Daniels and D’Wan Mathis -- the two frontrunners for the starting job -- are at.
“I don't know that we're getting a full read on any of them,” Smart said. “D'Wan steps up to scramble today, and you're having to decide, did he get sacked or did he not? That's never fair.The only way to make it fair is to make it live, and that's a tougher decision. It's a decision we've actually thought more about this year than we ever have before.
“JT has some mobility with the knee brace on, but D'Wan certainly is ahead of them in regard to that. So, it's a hard measuring stick, because you're trying to judge whether the guy is down or not down, did he break the tackle, did he not break the tackle? So, no, you are not getting the full exposure to what you'd like. The only way you're going to get that is, A: scrimmage live or B: play a game. And the game is next in line for us outside of some other practices to get better."
Insider notes
Bulldogs in the NFL
With every NFL team setting its initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season, Seth Rainey put together which former UGA players made active rosters. Of note, Tae Crowder, the last pick in the 2020 NFL draft, made the New York Giants’ 53-man roster.
Vandagriff highlights
Patrick Garbin was on hand to see UGA commit Brock Vandagriff, when Prince Avenue defeated Calvary Day 42-7 on Friday. Vandagriff completed 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 107 yards and two scores.
Best of UGASports Live
Monday motivation
"Everybody is going to come together, and we are just going to GO‼️" - @thegreat__4, member of the exclusive #RBU#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/fkao8n2mjs— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 6, 2020
Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt with the hot takes
Hot Take? Not to us 😤#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/y71MmATbzX— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) September 5, 2020
Cameron Nizialek joins the Falcons’ practice squad
Back in the Red and Black! Let’s go @AtlantaFalcons #RiseUp #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/YKfGFmNfeD— Cameron Nizialek (@CamNizguy) September 6, 2020
Outside the Vent
Adam Gorney and Mike Farrell break down the most notable former five-stars who were cut from NFL rosters over the weekend.
Trevor Lawrence released a statement on behalf of college players that included a five-point plan to combat racial injustice this season.
Jim Harbaugh says his Michigan team could be ready to play a game in two weeks.
Novak Djokovic was defaulted from the U.S. Open after he angrily hit a ball with his racket that went haywire and into a line judge’s neck.
Northeastern University dismissed 11 students after they were found to be in violation of the school’s pandemic rules.
