UGASports - The Daily Recap: Revisiting Saturday's second scrimmage

Revisiting the scrimmage

With Jamie Newman opting out for the upcoming season, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart wanted to use Saturday’s scrimmage to get a better grasp on the quarterback position.

But one of the issues the team has is that there hasn’t been any live tackling on the quarterbacks. So when it comes to the mobility aspect of the position, it’s been hard to gauge just where JT Daniels and D’Wan Mathis -- the two frontrunners for the starting job -- are at.

“I don't know that we're getting a full read on any of them,” Smart said. “D'Wan steps up to scramble today, and you're having to decide, did he get sacked or did he not? That's never fair.The only way to make it fair is to make it live, and that's a tougher decision. It's a decision we've actually thought more about this year than we ever have before.

“JT has some mobility with the knee brace on, but D'Wan certainly is ahead of them in regard to that. So, it's a hard measuring stick, because you're trying to judge whether the guy is down or not down, did he break the tackle, did he not break the tackle? So, no, you are not getting the full exposure to what you'd like. The only way you're going to get that is, A: scrimmage live or B: play a game. And the game is next in line for us outside of some other practices to get better."

Insider notes

Radi Nabulsi dropped some insider notes about the scrimmage, which goes into detail whether the offense or defense had the better day of practice. Since this is an insider note, only UGASports.com subscribers can see it. If you haven’t subscribed yet, please do so today by clicking here!

Bulldogs in the NFL

With every NFL team setting its initial 53-man roster for the upcoming season, Seth Rainey put together which former UGA players made active rosters. Of note, Tae Crowder, the last pick in the 2020 NFL draft, made the New York Giants’ 53-man roster.

Vandagriff highlights

Patrick Garbin was on hand to see UGA commit Brock Vandagriff, when Prince Avenue defeated Calvary Day 42-7 on Friday. Vandagriff completed 17 of 25 passes for 234 yards and four touchdowns while rushing 10 times for 107 yards and two scores.