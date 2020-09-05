With three weeks to go before the season-opener at Arkansas, Kirby Smart and offensive coordinator Todd Monken are apparently still trying to get a read on exactly what they have on their hands from the quarterback perspective.

So far, there are still plenty of questions.

With Jamie Newman now out of the picture, JT Daniels and D’Wan Mathis both took turns with the first-team offense during Saturday’s second scrimmage at Sanford Stadium, with true freshman Carson Beck and junior Stetson Bennett working with the second and third teams, respectively.

“I don't know that we're getting a full read on any of them. D'Wan steps up to scramble today, and you're having to decide, did he get sacked or did he not? That's never fair,” Smart said. “The only way to make it fair is to make it live, and that's a tougher decision. It's a decision we've actually thought more about this year than we ever have before.”

Mobility is where Mathis has his main two competitors beat.

“JT has some mobility with the knee brace on, but D'Wan certainly is ahead of them in regard to that,” Smart said. “So, it's a hard measuring stick, because you're trying to judge whether the guy is down or not down, did he break the tackle, did he not break the tackle? So, no, you are not getting the full exposure to what you'd like. The only way you're going to get that is, A: scrimmage live or B: play a game. And the game is next in line for us outside of some other practices to get better."

There's no shortage of opportunities for any of Georgia’s quarterbacks.

Smart said the team was able to get in approximately 135-140 plays during Saturday’s scrimmage, with considerable work on the goal line, along with second-and-10 and third-and-10 opportunities.

“We’re extremely fortunate to be able to scrimmage like that. A lot of our peers across the league are struggling to be able have enough depth to get that number of plays. Some may only have ones. Some may only have ones and twos,” Smart said. “But we have ones, twos, and some threes, so we’re still able to scrimmage.”

Tight end Tre’ McKitty is apparently making an impression.

According to Smart, the grad transfer from Florida State has been a quick study. Despite having to leave the scrimmage with a minor injury, he looks ready to make a big impact at what is obviously a position of need.

“I’ve been really pleased with Tre’ McKitty. He’s tough, he’s physical, he works, he blocks, he catches, he does a good job,” Smart said. “He got a little bit of a 'ding' today and ended up having to leave the scrimmage about halfway through. I think he'll be fine. To be honest with you I am not sure if it's his ankle or his knee, but we felt like he'd be good. Ron (Courson) was checking on him. “

True freshman Darnell Washington, meanwhile, continues to work himself into shape. “He was at one time 273. We felt like he needed to get down to about 263 to be effective. He's a big man,” Smart said. “We’ve got (Ryland) Goede and Brett (Seither) back, and those guys took some reps. They have done some good job as well, and then Fitz (John FitzPatrick) has been around. We have good depth there at tight end. We’re trying to figure out what each one’s skill set is as we endeavor in this offense and try to figure out the best way to use those guys.”

Defensively, Smart said there were some ups and downs.

Although he did not offer any names, Smart revealed that his secondary came away with a pair of interceptions.

“The one defense dominated the two offense for the most part. They went out and stoned them—a couple three and outs. They didn’t give up a first down. Then the two offense got a little drive going and went down and made some plays, which I was very excited about the two offense getting a little life against the ones,” Smart said. “Then, in the ones-on-ones period, it was pretty balanced. Second, 10 and third down, I thought the one offense dominated the one defense. Red area, the one offense beat the one defense, but in the move-the-field portion, the bigger portion of it, the defense was a little bit ahead in regards to that.

“There wasn’t a lot of difference in the defense from this scrimmage to the last. I certainly am concerned about complacency there, and making sure they are competing and staying on top of things because they have a chance to be a talented group.”

The Bulldogs return to practice Monday before holding their third scrimmage next Saturday at Sanford Stadium.

"Defensively, we've got some really good leaders. This is a fun team to coach thus far. We do things as a group. I love being around them. They're funny. They haven't shied away from any work. I've really enjoyed both sides of the ball, including special teams,” Smart said. “Defensively, Richard (LeCounte) has been a great leader. Monty (Rice) has been a good leader. Jordan Davis has stepped up. There are so many guys that seem like they are experienced, and they lead in the right direction.

“At times on offense, I feel like that's missing, because there's not a bona fide natural leader out there. Most of the time it's Jamaree (Salyer) or Trey (Hill) or (Justin) Shaffer, somebody trying to get them going, or the two backs. The backs spark a lot between Zamir (White) and James (Cook), but we certainly need to find that one emotional guy on offense."