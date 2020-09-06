UGASports - Which Bulldogs made an NFL roster?

All 32 NFL teams set their initial 53-man rosters for the 2020 campaign yesterday. Here is a list of all former Georgia Bulldogs to make a roster:





Arizona Cardinals:

OL Lamont Gaillard

Atlanta Falcons:

RB Todd Gurley II

Buffalo Bills:

QB Jake Fromm

WR Isaiah McKenzie

Cincinnati Bengals:

DT Geno Atkins

WR A.J. Green

S Shawn Williams

Chicago Bears:

DT John Jenkins

WR Riley Ridley

LB Roquan Smith

WR Javon Wims

Cleveland Browns:

RB Nick Chubb

Detroit Lions:

QB Matthew Stafford

RB D’Andre Swift

Indianapolis Colts:

K Rodrigo Blankenship

DE Justin Houston

Kansas City Chiefs:

WR Mecole Hardman

Los Angeles Rams:

LB Leonard Floyd

Jacksonville Jaguars:

WR Chris Conley

DT Abry Jones

Miami Dolphins:

OL Solomon Kindley

New England Patriots:

OL David Andrews

RB Sony Michel

OL Isaiah Wynn

New York Giants:

LB Lorenzo Carter

LB Tae Crowder

OL Andrew Thomas

New York Jets:

LB Jordan Jenkins

San Francisco 49ers:

TE Charlie Woerner

Tennessee Titans:

OL Ben Jones

OL Isaiah Wilson

Washington Football Team:

LB Thomas Davis Sr.