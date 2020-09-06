UGASports - Which Bulldogs made an NFL roster?

Which Bulldogs made an NFL roster?
All 32 NFL teams set their initial 53-man rosters for the 2020 campaign yesterday. Here is a list of all former Georgia Bulldogs to make a roster:
Arizona Cardinals:
OL Lamont Gaillard
Atlanta Falcons:
RB Todd Gurley II
Buffalo Bills:
QB Jake Fromm
WR Isaiah McKenzie
Cincinnati Bengals:
DT Geno Atkins
WR A.J. Green
S Shawn Williams
Chicago Bears:
DT John Jenkins
WR Riley Ridley
LB Roquan Smith
WR Javon Wims
Cleveland Browns:
RB Nick Chubb
Detroit Lions:
QB Matthew Stafford
RB D’Andre Swift
Indianapolis Colts:
K Rodrigo Blankenship
DE Justin Houston
Kansas City Chiefs:
WR Mecole Hardman
Los Angeles Rams:
LB Leonard Floyd
Jacksonville Jaguars:
WR Chris Conley
DT Abry Jones
Miami Dolphins:
OL Solomon Kindley
New England Patriots:
OL David Andrews
RB Sony Michel
OL Isaiah Wynn
New York Giants:
LB Lorenzo Carter
LB Tae Crowder
OL Andrew Thomas
New York Jets:
LB Jordan Jenkins
San Francisco 49ers:
TE Charlie Woerner
Tennessee Titans:
OL Ben Jones
OL Isaiah Wilson
Washington Football Team:
LB Thomas Davis Sr.
In total, Georgia is represented on 18 active NFL rosters by 32 players.