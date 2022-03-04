The Daily Recap: Returning to where they won a national title

Here is the March 4 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Back in Indianapolis

The 14 Georgia players participating in the NFL scouting combine have been in a familiar location this week.

Not even two months after winning a national championship in Indianapolis, the UGA players invited to the combine are back at the location where they won it all. Running back Zamir White noted how the memories of beating Alabama came flooding back once he was back in town.

"Big memories, man. That game, that was just huge for me, my family, for Georgia fans, for Georgia,” White said. “So huge, it’s next level. Everything, man, because we worked so hard. We just waited so long. To finally get that championship after so long, and just seeing my brothers, like, we did it finally. We worked for it. We did all the camps and all the running and all the lifts. So, finally."

Offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer echoed White’s sentiments about being back in Indianapolis.

“You just kind of get those chill bumps you know me walking through this kind of you remember a lot you know, I mean, you remember a lot, but you remember little at the same time,” Salyer said. “You know what you're here for. But yeah, it's amazing to kind of kind of remember where you were standing when you knew the game was over. Remember what triple zeros look like on a clock. I especially remember confetti fall and the celebration, but you know, all of that stuff is gone now. You know, none of that national championship stuff here is all back to normal. So yeah, it's definitely special.”

Cook’s best game

At the NFL scouting combine, running back James Cook was asked what game he would want NFL personnel to watch closely when evaluating him.

“I’d say, Tennessee. I showcased what I could do running in between the tackles, lining up wide, winning my one-on-ones, and beating the man across from me,” Cook said. “And I wouldn’t say I did that by myself. We had a team effort. The team helped us win and helped me do what I had to do to help my team win.”

UGA’s rising stars up front

Salyer was asked which offensive linemen he thinks will perform at a high level for Georgia in 2022.

“You talk about rising stars you got it we got a beaucoup of rising stars,” Salyer said. “We’ve got Broderick Jones obviously who finished up the national championship game against two great edge rushers. You know he's going to be special at left tackle spot. He’s a freak athlete. Coming to high school played basketball, could dunk all that stuff. He’s going to hold down that left tackle spot and be a freak athlete hold down a left tackle spot. It’s going to be competitive now I know that for sure.

Those guys are going to be good. Amarius Mims is going to be a great player. Warren McClendon is coming back for his senior year, he’s going to be a great leader. Sedrick Van Pran and Warren Ericson. Getting Tate Ratledge back is going to be huge for us.

“They’ve got great players. I can go down the whole list. You’ve got Xavier Truss, you’ve got Devin Willock looking like a mountain walking through the locker room. I’m looking forward to seeing the young guys, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, and Micah Morris. Micah Morris is going to surprise some people.”

When he knew

Shaffer said he began to believe Georgia could win a national title last summer during team workouts.

"We used to have little breakout groups. We had four traits we leaned on all year: connection, effort, toughness, and resiliency,” Shaffer said. “So just leaning on those four traits, those four traits made our bond and our brotherhood in the locker room real tight. We made it where everybody comes in and just works. Nobody complained, nobody did nothing, nobody wanted to skip. It was just like everybody wanted to come in and get that extra work. It started back in the summer. The coaches didn’t even have to tell us to work. Everybody came in to do extra laps, doing extra weights. Things like that really just made our bond tight and it got us a national championship."

Gatling building rapport with McClendon

Receiver Debron Gatling (Milton/Alpharetta, Ga.) forged a bond with former UGA receivers coach Cortez Hankton, who is now at LSU. However, Hankton’s replacement, Bryan McClendon, has done a good job building a relationship with Gatling.

Gatling spoke with Trent Smallwood about this budding relationship and where Georgia stands in his recruitment.

Baseball: Ross out for Sunday game against Georgia Tech

Georgia pitcher Dylan Ross will not be able to play against Georgia Tech on Sunday due to a dead arm. Head coach Scott Stricklin said the program is still determining the extent of Ross’ arm injury.

“He’s out for the weekend. We’re kind of still evaluating where he is,” Stricklin said. “We’ll probably know in the next couple of days what the final diagnosis is, but he’s out for the weekend. It’s disappointing for him, it’s disappointing for us. We will just have to wait and see.”

The series will begin at Georgia Tech on Friday and continue at Georgia on Saturday. The series will conclude at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville, Ga. on Sunday.

George Pickens showcased his speed