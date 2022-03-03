Q&A with Jamaree Salyer

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Interviews continued Thursday at the NFL Combine and former Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer took his turn in front of the media.

Inside, we’ve got a QA& with the former left tackle, who reminisced about his time at Georgia and what offensive linemen fans should watch out for this fall



What’s it like to be back in Indianapolis?

Salyer: “For me, it's been a blessing for sure. It's been a blessing to be here worked very hard for this moment. And so, for me, I think he's kind of like nostalgia being back here. I'm definitely blessed to be back in Indy. I had a lot of good fortune here last time I was here so yeah, it's definitely a blessing to be here. And I'm excited for the moment I'm excited for the opportunity. I kind of envisioned this day for a long time as a kid didn't really understand what it'd be like but I'm glad to be here for sure.”

What were the memories when you got back to Indy?

Salyer: “You just kind of get those chill bumps you know me walking through this kind of you remember a lot you know, I mean, you remember a lot, but you remember little at the same time. You know what you're here for. But yeah, it's amazing to kind of kind of remember where you were standing when you knew the game was over. Remember what triple zeros look like on a clock. I especially remember confetti fall and the celebration, but you know, all of that stuff is gone now. You know, none of that national championship stuff here is all back to normal. So yeah, it's definitely special.”

What do you feel are your strengths?

Salyer: “Yeah, I think for me, just kind of the recollection of it all got to play really fast, you got to be able to recall it. And now for me I feel like that's one of my one of the things that makes me special is just my ability to recall plays to understand schemes instead of just assignments. And for me, I enjoy that part of the game. I feel like I'm a very heady player, very knowledgeable player. And that kind of speaks to my versatility as well so yeah, I enjoy that part of it.”

What kind of questions are you being asked?

Salyer: “A lot of the meetings I had recently just have been you know, kind of those general meetings of them kind of get to know me, me trying to get to know them. A lot of times they'll quiz you see what you know, I'm going to try to see your football IQ, see what you what you learned in college, maybe teach you to teach them your favorite play from college or something like that. Just kind of get an idea of what kind of player you are, how knowledgeable you are and stuff like that. So, I enjoyed meeting them.”

What kind of feedback are you getting and what did you feel you showed at the Senior Bowl?

Salyer: “For me, I just showed a lot of versatility. A lot of people talked about how they enjoy watching me show my versatility, they enjoyed how physical I was there, and just enjoy watching me play honestly, I know. Talking to coach Coach (Hank) Fraley from the Detroit Lions he talks about how versatile was how he felt like if he drafted me, he wouldn't have a problem with me understanding a playbook or anything like that. I definitely enjoyed my time there get learning from him learning from that awesome style they did a great job coaching me.”

Where are teams talking about playing you?

Salyer: “Kind of all over. kind of got questions about all five positions. I know everybody likes to kind of put me in that box of inside guy because of “lack of athleticism” but I've played an SEC for years, good four years. I think I’ve only given up up two sacks two great players. Anytime I was called on to you hold a guy down. I do my job. I was there. I did it. I competed the highest level that I could, so I think it's interesting that people like to say that did not get a knock on my athleticism. But uh, you know, it is what it is.”

Have you met with the Patriots and how well do you know Isaiah Wynn?

Salyer: “I don't think I've met with the Patriots yet. Yeah, I remember Isaiah. He helped recruit me he got he I watched Isaiah a lot actually. He's kind of very, you know, similar to me, and size wise, measurement wise, but he's great player, freaky player for the University of Georgia. Helped recruit me I remember meeting with him like one G-Day he kind of sat me down in the locker room is kind of like you know, kind of like this is place you need to be. You know, Coach (Sam) Pittman is this and that. So, yeah, I enjoy talking to him and everybody speaks highly of him. Let's play with him.”

What about David Andrews?

Salyer: “So yeah. David Andrews actually did a play breakdown for us last week. It's kind of cool listening to that guy. But he's got a crazy football mind. You can tell he's been in the league so long played on a great team. So yeah, definitely had the honor to meet him as well."

Do you remember two sacks you gave up?

Salyer: “No doubt. I gave up both sacks to the same team – Alabama. The first one, Will Anderson jumped the snap on me the fourth quarter. He just made a great football play, great player. Honestly, they've been doing pretty well against most of the whole game. But he jumped the snap end up grabbing Stetson (Bennett). I was trying to run around the hoop but he's getting his hands on stats and bringing him down late in the fourth quarter in the SEC championship

The second one I gave up I was really nervous. It was a national championship. Christian Harris freak. great, another great football player kind of gave me a little hesitation move. I was at guard. It's like one of my first snaps at guard. And, you know, he kind of beat me inside and I end up giving a sack. Honestly, that could have changed the game. So, I'm very fortunate very blessed to have DBs that we had, and they gave us a chance to be able to flip the game back on him. But uh, yeah, there's only two sacks I gave up in my career.”

What was the key to having the year that you guys did?

Salyer: “Don’t forget the work that went into it. You know, I talk about that a lot. It's just it's so much work that went into that, that season, that next chapter, it didn't just happen, you know. Everybody likes to put it on the talent, but it was so much work. I hope those guys never really undervalue what that work meant to this team or the leadership that went into it. When I think about it, I just think about like, you know, we won a national championship, but I think about all the hard days we put into it the practices, the meetings and walkthroughs it was really special.”

How do you respond to Alabama saying if they were healthy, they would have won?

Salyer: “The game is over, we scored more points.”

It seemed like you guys might have been out of shape at the SEC Championship. How did you guys address it?

Salyer: “Yeah, we did. We addressed it, it was kind of when those things Coach Smart kind of sat us down as a leadership group as a team and kind of just looked at those sober truths. One of them was that we were out of shape. You know, another one that we had a lot of wasted plays in that game. It wasn't really that they really whooped us, it’s that we turn the ball over and the team like that great football, you turn the ball over, you're out of shape, not doing things the right way, blowing coverage on the back end, you’re going to lose and you’re going to lose convincingly. So. for us, we wanted to look at those shoes every single day just get one percent better. If we could get one percent more in shape between now and Michigan ... that's we kept saying we get one percent more before Michigan more in executing plays better, will be better.”

Who are some of the rising stars on Georgia to watch next year?

Salyer: “You talk about rising stars you got it we got buku of rising stars. We’ve got Broderick Jones obviously who finished up the national championship game against two great edge rushers. You know he's going to be special at left tackle spot. He’s a freak athlete. Coming to high school played basketball, could dunk all that stuff. He’s going to hold down that left tackle spot and be a freak athlete hold down a left tackle spot. It’s going to be competitive now I know that for sure.

Those guys are going to be good. Amarius Mims is going to be a great player. Warren McClendon is coming back for his senior year, he’s going to be a great leader. Sedrick Van Pran and Warren Ericson. Getting Tate Ratledge back is going to be huge for us.”

They’ve got great players. I can go down the whole list. You’ve got Xavier Truss, you’ve got Devin Willock looking like a mountain walking through the locker room. I’m looking forward to seeing the young guys, Dylan Fairchild, Jared Wilson, and Micah Morris. Micah Morris is going to surprise some people.”