Exit Interview: Zamir White

The former Bulldog running back fielded questions about his Georgia career, what he can bring to the NFL, and his personal journey of overcoming adversity.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Zamir White took his turn under the bright lights of the NFL Scouting combine on Thursday afternoon.

What teams have you met with so far?

White: "Texans, Dolphins, the Raiders, Falcons, a lot of teams."

What are you trying to show the teams here?

White: "Shoot, I would say catching-wise, my 40 time. I want to show them it all. I just want to come out here and compete."

What are you trying to show when it comes to your 40 time? Do you have a target in mind?

White: "No sir, I don’t. But just my speed period, just show people that my speed is really fast."

What memories does the combine bring back of being in Indianapolis for the national championship?

White: "Big memories, man. That game, that was just huge for me, my family, for Georgia fans, for Georgia. So huge, it’s next level. Everything, man, because we worked so hard. We just waited so long. To finally get that championship after so long, and just seeing my brothers, like, we did it finally. We worked for it. We did all the camps and all the running and all the lifts. So, finally."

What type of player will the team that drafts you be getting?

White: "My answer to that is a player that comes in positive every single day, ready to work every single day. I love the game. That’s about it."

How does playing at Georgia prepare you for the next level?

White: "It was great. Georgia is Georgia. I would say that they built me to the man I am now today as far as Coach Smart and the whole system. It’s great. They build players to be pros, straight-on, to be like a pro. The practices, the weight lifting, the meetings, we train just like pros there."

When did it hit you that you won a national title?

White: "I would probably say when I went home, really. I was just on the couch sitting there like, 'Man, we really won the championship.' It’s crazy."

What is it like being back in the city where you celebrated a title?

White: "Great, man. Just memories, all that stuff falling down, the trophy’s in my hand. Yeah man, just seeing my teammates happy crying and my mother being there. So, great."

What did you say to Stetson Bennett on the sideline after the pick-6?

White: "I told you, man. Just keep on fighting man. We trust in you bro, we love you man, we’re here for you man, no matter what, always and forever."

What do you tell people about your unique story and getting to be where you are?

White: "I would say just blessed to be here man. Just blessed to be able to play this game and just share my story with the world and just be here right now. Just being here right now is a huge thing for me, my family, my city."

Do you get the feeling you've been able to inspire others?

White: "Yes sir, most definitely. I try my best to always call guys and just text them or just like build something with them so those guys can see like that you’re different, but you can do this."

Where does your fight and perseverance come from?

White: "I would just say my drive and my mom. I would say my mother has been there for me through everything, just growing up different and just her pushing me and showing me the ropes and things."

What about your grandmother?

White: "Yes sir, my grandmother, she was something serious. She was my everything. When she passed, that just took my drive to that next level."

If you had to show an NFL head coach one game, what would it be?

White: "I would say either Florida, Auburn, Bama, Clemson, I don’t care really."

What drills will you be taking part in?

White: "The 40, the drills on the field, the catching and all that type of stuff, the bag work and all that."

What's the part of your game that translates best to the NFL?

White: "I would probably say just being a downhill, one-cut back, just make people miss. Just being smart, yes sir."

What backs do you try to model your game after?

White: "I would probably say Nick Chubb. I would Say Chubb, Fournette probably, those type of guys like that."

What's the best defense you faced in college?

White: "I would probably say Florida."

What do you see in this running back class that excites you?

White: "Man, this class is great. These guys are real good. They’re cool guys, they’re smart. Film-wise, these guys can play some football, for real, all of them."

Kirby had you guys do a combine throughout the year. How is that process different this week?

White: "Like I said before, Georgia most definitely gets you ready for this right here as far as like the combine stuff and just the lifts and showing you things to do, like form-wise. And just the strength staff helping you out and all that type of stuff."

Has there been a former Georgia player in the NFL that has given you advice on the next steps?

White: "I would say the person that has is Swift probably. We’re real close. We talk, just keep on grinding man, keep my head down and work every day. We’re training too right now together in Florida, the house of athletes."

Do you feel your nickname of Zeus translates to your playing style?

White: "Yeah man, just strong, fast, and powerful. It fits me."

When did you feel like you were 100% back from your knee injuries?

White: "I would probably say the middle of my junior year, probably."

How difficult was it for you to evolve into Todd Monken's offense?

White: "I felt like my coach, he got me ready for it as far as like the drills, just drills and stuff like that, and the film work. Just going through that, my coach got me ready for all that."

What has it been like having so many teammates at the combine with you?

White: "Fun, really. We see each other, it’s like, ‘Yo, what’s up, where you been?’ ‘Hey, training.’ So fun for us to be back together, just fun."

How excited are you to see George Pickens show his skills?

White: "George is a baller, man. George works hard in practice and the weight room. He’s a smart guy. George is just George, man, that dude."

Who's a player people should be watching out for next year?

White: "Kenny McIntosh. Great guy, can run, he’s physical, can catch, can block. He can do it all.

What is your favorite Georgia memory?

White: "My favorite memory is probably just grinding with my brothers. Just going through them long, hot summer workouts with those guys and just fighting for your spot. Then the ‘ship here, man, can’t beat that feeling there. That’s just next level."