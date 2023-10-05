Here is the Oct. 5 edition of The Daily Recap presented by My Perfect Franchise.

The battle against Kentucky

Kentucky is once again a tough-nosed team with the strong ability to run the ball. Just last week against Florida, running back Ray Davis carried the ball 26 times for 280 yards and three touchdowns.

Head coach Kirby Smart knows how difficult it is to play against Kentucky, especially since they do such a good job running the ball and controlling time of possession.

“Every game is going to be tight with them. They do a great job of freezing the game. There are not as many plays with the offensive identity they’ve created. I think they’re one of the last teams in the country in terms of possessions, because they do an unbelievable job of running the ball,” Smart said. “I think they’re one of the most balanced teams in the country in terms of explosive runs and explosive passes. I don’t remember it being that balanced, but they create that and do a good job of that, so most of their games end up being that way, and they’re tighter with us a lot of those times.”

Stoops praises Beck

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops has been impressed with what Georgia quarterback Carson Beck has done so far this season.

“Carson’s playing at a really high level, just doing what they’re asking him to do,” Stoops said. “Making all the throws, taking care of the football, distributing it to the playmakers. You can see them gaining confidence and getting better. They’re getting healthier at running back, getting healthier at wide receiver and the playmakers they have. But I’m very impressed with Carson and the way he’s playing.”

Smart has been Beck’s biggest advocate, but noted he’s been challenging the fourth-year quarterback to do even more.

“I thought he played really well on third down. I’d like to play better on first and second, and you know, some of that has to do with him as well,” Smart said. “There were some plays left out there, but as far as the way he played and the way he finished the fourth quarter, yeah, I thought he did a really good job in those situations.”

Dillon Bell on splitting time at running back and wide receiver