During the past two years, when asked about Stetson Bennett, head coach Kirby Smart often mentioned the “clutch gene” as being one of the keys to his former quarterback’s success.

In Smart’s no-nonsense vernacular, it’s a metaphor that’s basically self-explanatory.

Considering Bennett led the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, those were internal properties Bennett carried with him almost every time he stepped on the field.

So, what about Carson Beck?

That was a question posed to Smart during Wednesday’s SEC teleconference, and whether or not national title hopes have to spring from Beck displaying the same traits.

“I don’t know if I would go that far. When you start talking about national title hopes and pinning it all on one player, I think that’s a little far-fetched. I don’t think the ones we won were just because of that position,” Smart said. “It’s a growth position, and Stetson was certainly more experienced and better the second go-round than the first.”

With undefeated Kentucky (7 p.m., ESPN) up next, Smart feels Beck has progressed in every game to date.

Although Georgia’s head coach acknowledges there’s still “work to do,” Smart likes the path Beck is traversing.

“You obviously want quarterbacks to have that (clutch genes). Sometimes you do, sometimes you don’t, but it’s not a trait you can identify relatively easily,” Smart said. “It’s one you grow and have experience with. Carson has had a lot of reps and growth under pressure. I think he handles that well. There’s a lot of things he can do better. In terms of a clutch gene, there are probably ratings or stages of clutch, but 1-10, you either have it or you don’t.”

Beck proved in the second half of Saturday’s win at Auburn in front of a raucous crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium that he at least will not become flustered when the game is on the line.

Kentucky coach Mark Stoops was impressed with what he saw from Beck, who completed 16 of 20 passes for 235 yards in the second half against the Tigers.

“Carson’s playing at a really high level, just doing what they’re asking him to do,” Stoops said. “Making all the throws, taking care of the football, distributing it to the playmakers. You can see them gaining confidence and getting better. They’re getting healthier at running back, getting healthier at wide receiver and the playmakers they have. But I’m very impressed with Carson and the way he’s playing.”

Smart agreed, but he has challenged his quarterback to do even more.

“I thought he played really well on third down. I’d like to play better on first and second, and you know, some of that has to do with him as well,” Smart said. “There were some plays left out there, but as far as the way he played and the way he finished the fourth quarter, yeah, I thought he did a really good job in those situations.”