Illinois transfer R.J. Melendez has only been with the Georgia basketball team for a few months, but already he feels very much at home.

“Yeah, definitely. I’ve been here all summer being involved with the team and sharing time with them on and off the court. It feels like I’ve been here my whole college career, and it’s just great to be part of the family now,” Melendez said. “It’s just good to be around, and it feels great to be a Bulldog.”

The feeling is undoubtedly mutual.

Melendez is one of five transfers brought into the program during the offseason by head coach Mike White, whose Bulldogs are a month away from their Nov. 6 season-opener in Las Vegas against Oregon.

In the short time he’s been a part of the program, Melendez says there’s one common denominator he’s noticed. Actually there's two.

“It’s toughness, and competitive. Every single person on this team is a competitor. Everybody hates losing. Even if it’s a small three-minute scrimmage between us, if there’s a bad call everybody will argue because we’re just trying to win,” Melendez said. “But just as a team, I feel like toughness and competitiveness. Everybody plays hard every single day even though it’s not the game, but you know they’re going to bring it all.”

Melendez (6-foot-7, 205 pounds) certainly fits that description after he started 18 games for the Illini this past season, including the first 10 games of the season, and averaged 6.0 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.