The Daily Recap: Recruiting roundup

Here is the Aug. 14 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Overton talks relationship with Smart

Ever since his initial meeting with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, five-star defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.) has seen their rapport grow significantly.

The first time Overton met Smart was when the UGA coach visited his school on a helicopter. From there, Smart has maintained in constant communication with one of the class of 2023’s top players.

"He really just makes his presence known as soon as you step on campus," Overton said. "He’s energetic. He makes sure you just feel like family there. He makes sure he lets you know that he wants you."

Overton is a fan of Smart’s background as a former safety at Georgia. Knowing that he played defense in college, Overton said it’s clear Smart wants to build that side of the team up as best he can.

"It makes you realize you’re going to a defensive team," Overton said. "You know you’re just going to develop defensively way better."

Thornton’s relationship with Smart also grows

Defensive back Bryce Thornton (Milton/Alpharetta, Ga.) also commended Smart for establishing some tough love guidance in their relationship. Thornton plays safety at Milton, which has led to a bond since Smart played the same position in college.

"He’s crazy. He just wants you to be perfect," Thornton said. "When you’re wrong, he’s going to call you out. He’s going to make sure you want to be right. He doesn’t want you if you’re not good and if you don’t want to work."

Thornton is the son of Bruce Thornton, who played at Georgia from 2000-03. While Thornton’s father isn’t pressuring his son to Georgia, he is previewing what life in Athens could be like.

​​"He’s saying, when you get there, you’ve got to work," Thornton said. "If you want to go there, you’ve got to work."

The latest with Nolen

Blayne Gilmer shot down a particular rumor involving five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.). Nolen recently transferred from the Memphis area to Powell, which is located near Knoxville, Tenn. This development led some to think that Nolen might be leaning toward the Volunteers.

As Gilmer reports, that’s not the case.

“Nolen and everybody else that I talked to at Powell was adamant that the move to Powell is not an indication that Tennessee is the leader in his recruitment,” Gilmer wrote. “In fact, the state of Tennessee has a rule that when a student-athlete transfers from a private school, they cannot attend a school within 20 air miles, so Nashville and Knoxville were Nolen's options from the Memphis area. The family elected to go east.”