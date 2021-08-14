The Daily Recap: Recruiting roundup
Overton talks relationship with Smart
Ever since his initial meeting with Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, five-star defensive end LT Overton (Milton/Milton, Ga.) has seen their rapport grow significantly.
The first time Overton met Smart was when the UGA coach visited his school on a helicopter. From there, Smart has maintained in constant communication with one of the class of 2023’s top players.
"He really just makes his presence known as soon as you step on campus," Overton said. "He’s energetic. He makes sure you just feel like family there. He makes sure he lets you know that he wants you."
Overton is a fan of Smart’s background as a former safety at Georgia. Knowing that he played defense in college, Overton said it’s clear Smart wants to build that side of the team up as best he can.
"It makes you realize you’re going to a defensive team," Overton said. "You know you’re just going to develop defensively way better."
Thornton’s relationship with Smart also grows
Defensive back Bryce Thornton (Milton/Alpharetta, Ga.) also commended Smart for establishing some tough love guidance in their relationship. Thornton plays safety at Milton, which has led to a bond since Smart played the same position in college.
"He’s crazy. He just wants you to be perfect," Thornton said. "When you’re wrong, he’s going to call you out. He’s going to make sure you want to be right. He doesn’t want you if you’re not good and if you don’t want to work."
Thornton is the son of Bruce Thornton, who played at Georgia from 2000-03. While Thornton’s father isn’t pressuring his son to Georgia, he is previewing what life in Athens could be like.
"He’s saying, when you get there, you’ve got to work," Thornton said. "If you want to go there, you’ve got to work."
The latest with Nolen
Blayne Gilmer shot down a particular rumor involving five-star defensive lineman Walter Nolen (Powell/Powell, Tenn.). Nolen recently transferred from the Memphis area to Powell, which is located near Knoxville, Tenn. This development led some to think that Nolen might be leaning toward the Volunteers.
As Gilmer reports, that’s not the case.
“Nolen and everybody else that I talked to at Powell was adamant that the move to Powell is not an indication that Tennessee is the leader in his recruitment,” Gilmer wrote. “In fact, the state of Tennessee has a rule that when a student-athlete transfers from a private school, they cannot attend a school within 20 air miles, so Nashville and Knoxville were Nolen's options from the Memphis area. The family elected to go east.”
Harris talks Georgia
Class of 2023 cornerback AJ Harris (Glenwood/Phenix City, Ala.) said that defensive backs coach Jahmile Addae has done a great job when it comes to recruiting him to Georgia.
"He’s doing a lot of new things with the DBs as far as actually building a relationship with his players, which is something that’s big for me and my family," Harris said. "I love Coach Addae, he’s been nothing but truthful and honest to me and my family. He’s done nothing but show consistent love."
Harris visited Georgia twice in June, which included the June 26 scavenger hunt.
Harris plans to enroll early wherever he commits. He also said he’s going to recruit a lot of great players to join him after he pledges to a program.
"I’m bringing everybody with me," Harris said. "I need a national championship before I leave."
An important question
Bear Alexander is still considering UGA
