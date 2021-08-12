PHENIX CITY, Alabama -- AJ Harris knows exactly what he's looking for in his future school.

It isn't shiny new facilities or a pretty campus that impress the No. 11 player in the nation. He and his father Daniel have identified four factors - honesty, respect, integrity, stability. They discuss those aspects following each school visit.

It's that process that is guiding the top corner in the 2023 class ahead of his planned commitment this fall.