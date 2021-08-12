Nation's No. 1 cornerback AJ Harris talks UGA
PHENIX CITY, Alabama -- AJ Harris knows exactly what he's looking for in his future school.
It isn't shiny new facilities or a pretty campus that impress the No. 11 player in the nation. He and his father Daniel have identified four factors - honesty, respect, integrity, stability. They discuss those aspects following each school visit.
It's that process that is guiding the top corner in the 2023 class ahead of his planned commitment this fall.
"I need a national championship before I leave"
— AJ Harris, nation's No. 1 cornerback
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news