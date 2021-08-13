Five-star Walter Nolen updates recruitment, dispels rumors

five-star defensive tackle Walter Nolen has recently moved to Powell High School in Powell, Tennessee.

Powell is just outside of Knoxville and the move has had the rumor mill swirling in terms of Nolen's recruitment.

UGASports was at Nolen's practice yesterday and spoke with him about his recruitment. There is a program attempting to make Nolen's top five into a top six. Nolen also gave an update on his Georgia game visit plans.

UGASports was able to catch up with Adarius Redmond aswell. Redmond has an offer from the Georgia Bulldogs. Find out more about Redmond and a couple more of their talented Powell prospects over on the Vault.

Click here to get the latest on Nolen's recruitment and more on the Vault.

----------------------------------------

Not a member? You can get a great discount on your first year as a member by using the promo information below.