The Daily Recap: Receivers of note in the transfer portal
Here is the Dec. 16 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Experienced receivers in the portal
With the regular season finished, numerous players have put their name into the transfer portal. Among those is Georgia Tech receiver Nate McCollom, who posted 60 catches for 655 yards and three touchdowns. Last month against Georgia, McCollom caught six passes for 65 yards.
Given his two years of playing experience, combined with his two years of eligibility, Anthony Dasher wrote that McCollom is one to keep an eye on throughout the portal process.
"Although McCollom may not qualify as a game-breaker, his experience, and the fact he’s got two years of eligibility, could make him an attractive option for the Bulldogs," Dasher wrote. "He’s done the work that Smart requires, and apparently, he’s not afraid to get his hands dirty when it comes to blocking on the edge, which would gain further favor with the Georgia head coach."
Dasher also noted to keep tabs on Missouri receiver Dominic Lovett, who also placed his name in the transfer portal. Lovett caught 56 passes for 846 yards, with his yardage total ranking third in the SEC.
Georgia has extended an offer to Lovett.
"With Kearis Jackson graduating, Georgia needs to add another slot receiver. Lovett would be a wonderful fit," Dasher wrote. "The thought of the experienced speedster teaming with Ladd McConkey at the position is certainly something the Bulldogs would love to see, as evidenced by the fact that they’ve offered the St. Louis native.
"Georgia was already familiar with Lovett before he signed with Mizzou as the Bulldogs offered him out of high school. With it looking like the Bulldogs could dip into the portal for a couple of receivers, Lovett would appear to be a perfect fit."
Why the Notre Dame game is special to Mike White
Hoops: Anselem familiar with Irish
One member of Georgia's basketball team is familiar with Notre Dame, the program's next opponent.
Frank Anselem transferred from Syracuse, which played the Fighting Irish last season. In that game, Anselem tallied eight rebounds. Georgia and Notre Dame will play each other in Atlanta, with the Bulldogs looking to bounce back from its loss to Georgia Tech.
“It’s a big test. We played Georgia Tech last week, and lost a tough one in the end, so we want to bounce back in this game,” Anselem said. “The games in Atlanta, we’re going to treat this just like it’s a home game.”
Second all-time meeting
