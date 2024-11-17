Georgia picks up commitment from 2026 tight end Lincoln Keyes

Georgia's win over Tennesee is already paying off on the recruiting trail.

The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from 2026 Rivals250 tight end Lincoln Keyes on Sunday morning. Keyes, a Michigan native, chose Georgia over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and others.

Keyes is listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds. He ranks No. 12 at the tight end position in the 2025 class.