Georgia picks up commitment from 2026 tight end Lincoln Keyes

Georgia's win over Tennesee is already paying off on the recruiting trail.
The Bulldogs picked up a commitment from 2026 Rivals250 tight end Lincoln Keyes on Sunday morning. Keyes, a Michigan native, chose Georgia over offers from Alabama, Michigan, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and others.
Keyes is listed at 6-foot-6 and 225 pounds. He ranks No. 12 at the tight end position in the 2025 class.
Keyes' addition gives Georgia three commitments in the 2026 class. He joins defensive back Jontavius Wyman and receiver Vance Spafford.