When Georgia takes on Notre Dame Sunday at State Farm, there will be a sense of familiarity for Georgia center Frank Anselem.

Anselem’s former team, Syracuse, played the Fighting Irish last season in South Bend. Although the Orangemen fell 79-69, the current Bulldog enjoyed a modicum of success. Although he failed to score in 23 minutes, Anselem pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.

“I kind of feel like we already know what they’re going to do,” Anselem said Thursday. “They’re a pretty good team.”

They’re certainly experienced.

Four of Notre Dame’s five starters are graduate transfers, with each averaging double figures in points.

“They have most of the team back, except maybe for one starter (freshman JJ Starling),” Anselem said. “They’ve got like five guys who can really shoot and pass.”

Tip-off Sunday is set for 5:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena in downtown Atlanta.

Anselem, who has been splitting time at center with Braelen Bridges, is still coming into his own for Mike White’s squad.

Although he’s averaging just 3.7 points and 3.4 rebounds, he’s coming off one of his better offensive games at Georgia Tech, where he scored eight points to go along with eight boards.

“He’s been going up and down a little bit, like a few guys,” White said. “In Frank’s defense, he doesn’t know that he’s not going to get 30 minutes either. He’s fighting through that healthy competition that we have."

With three more non-conference games to go before beginning the SEC slate on Jan. 4 against Auburn, finding that consistency is Anselem’s current goal.

“In a season, there’s always going to be ups and downs; it’s about how you handle your downs with the ups,” he said. “You just take it one day at a time and try to figure out how you can best help the team win.”

White said the potential is certainly there.

“He had a good practice (Wednesday). He’s a guy who could be a high-level defender and finisher. Also, with him and a few guys, we’ve kind of pivoted a little bit offensively,” White said. “We’re still trying to find our identity, a way that’s going to give ourselves the best chance, so he’s trying to figure that stuff out as well.”

The Irish will certainly be a test on Sunday.

It’s one the Bulldogs (7-3) are anxious to pass after falling in the final moments at Georgia Tech, 79-77, last week in Atlanta.

“It’s a big test. We played Georgia Tech last week, and lost a tough one in the end, so we want to bounce back in this game,” Anselem said. “The games in Atlanta, we’re going to treat this just like it’s a home game.”