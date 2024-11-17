Postgame thoughts: That's how you drive!

In their first "playoff" game, the Bulldogs returned from a 10-0 deficit with a 34-7 run to beat Tennessee for the eighth consecutive time.

Wide receiver making a play that is. After 12 plays of little to no offense and Tennessee leading 10-0, Georgia had a third and eight on their own 27 yard line. Beck got the Vols to jump offsides and took a shot to Dominic Lovett. Lovett went up and came down with the contested catch and turned it into a 38-yard gain.

The confidence it gave Beck jumped off the screen.