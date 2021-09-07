The Daily Recap: Receivers are close to rejoining rotation

“Dom is really close. He's going against our defense with the scout offense. He's getting closer. It's a confidence factor for him. It's about feeling comfortable, going out there and knowing what to do,” Smart said. “Kearis is the same way. It's not as simple as, 'We are getting him back next Wednesday.' It's a feel. With Kearis's injury, it's not a straight-line injury. It's a plant-and-cut injury. There's nowhere else, position wise, that you have to accelerate, plant, and cut than defensive back and wide receiver. I want to get him back as much as anybody, but he's not yet, and we're going to be patient to make sure they're ready to go."

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said receivers Dominick Blaylock (ACL) and Kearis Jackson (knee) are close to returning to the position group’s rotation . Blaylock, who tore his ACL during the 2020 preseason, did not play against Clemson. Jackson only returned punts and did not see any time at receiver.

Recent bout with foot injuries

Seemingly by chance, Georgia’s football program is dealing with a surge in foot injuries.

During the preseason, tight end Darnell Washington and defensive back Tykee Smith suffered foot injuries that kept them out of the season-opening win over Clemson. Receiver Arian Smith recovered from a turf toe injury and tight end John FitzPatrick dealt with a sprained foot as well.

The most serious one occurred against the Tigers, when starting right guard Tate Ratledge suffered a Lisfranc injury that will require surgery. Ratledge will miss the remainder of the 2021 season.

Smart was asked if anything was causing this issue, such as the cleats the team is wearing. Smart said this recent run of foot injuries is simply a coincidence.

“There's been a big study done, and we've worked hard in the off season. We had someone come in and tell the guys to wear the right kind of cleats, because athletes all want to be fast, and shoes have gotten lighter,” Smart said. “It has nothing to do with Tate's, John's, or anyone else's. Making sure our guys wear the right shoes because every company makes a speed cleat and a bigger cleat, but you've got to fit in your weight category. They all did that, but they've all been under different circumstances. A lot of them have been non-contact, so it isn't a matter of contact."

Covid-19 spike

Smart said Georgia is dealing with a Covid-19 spike at the moment.

“I'm as concerned as I've ever been, and because we have three or four guys out with COVID and we have a couple staff members that have been out with it here recently,” Smart said. “For us, we're at our highest spike. People are talking about vaccination. These are people who are vaccinated. We're talking about breakthroughs. So that concerns you not only for the players on your team that are unvaccinated that are playing and not playing, cause we want everybody to be safe. But it concerns me for the players that are vaccinated and that we could lose them.

“It's at the highest it's been since fall camp right now. I think there's this relief that everyone feel like everything is back to normal. Just not for us right now.”

What’s next with Ratledge out?

Anthony Dasher noted the potential changes the offensive line could make with Ratledge out. For the Clemson game, center Warren Ericson, who injured his snapping hand during the preseason, filled in for Ratledge at right guard.

Smart said playing Georgia's top two centers at the same time could potentially be a dangerous scenario.

"The fear or having Sedrick (Van Pran) and Warren in there is they're your two best centers," Smart said. "You've got a higher likelihood of losing one if both are playing, and you can't function without a center."

One possibility is sliding Jamaree Salyer from tackle to guard.

"Jamaree has played at guard and done it some; we've got Owen Condon, Warren Ericson stepped in and did a tremendous job, and Xavier Truss is a guy that can play guard," Smart said. "Broderick (Jones) is at tackle, ready to go and ready to play; we'll just have to wait and see."

Fixing the Georgia offense

While Georgia’s defense was lights out, Smart said the offense had too many mistakes on the field Saturday night. Smart chalked it up to youth, inexperience, and first-game nerves.

"It frustrates me because I’m like, 'We did that, we practiced that, we showed that look. How can you see yourself doing it here and then not doing it here?'" Smart said. "But it also excites me because it’s not a lack of ability. Some coaches have to go out and coach and they couldn’t do any better than they did. That’s not the case with us. We have the ability."

Raising money for charity

Five Georgia players used the NCAA’s new NIL rules to start the DGD Fund to help raise money for charity. FitzPatrick, Condon, quarterback Stetson Bennett, long snapper Payne Walker and linebacker John Staton all picked a charity to help raise money.

The DGD Fund will collect money and then evenly distribute the funds to the charities of choice.

Film don’t lie

Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the tape of all seven of Georgia’s sacks against Clemson. The two noted how Georgia’s coverage also aided the pass rush when it came to being able to knock quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei repeatedly to the turf.

Following the future

Blayne Gilmer compiled how Georgia’s commitments and top targets performed over the past weekend. Prior to attending the Georgia-Clemson game, athlete Malaki Starks (Jefferson/Jefferson, Ga.) had himself another great game in a win.

Making the case for Stewart

Gilmer wrote that Georgia continues to heavily pursue edge rusher Shemar Stewart (Monsignor Pace/Opa Locka, Fla.), with defensive coordinator Dan Lanning doing a great job of keeping the four-star prospect interested. However, will it be enough in the end? Adam Gorney gave his prediction on where he sees Stewart heading, at least at this particular time.

