With Ratledge out, what's next for the offensive line?

With right guard Tate Ratledge out with a Lisfranc injury, Georgia’s offensive line is assured of having a different look when Georgia entertains UAB Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., ESPN2).

The question for head coach Kirby Smart is what will the changes entail?

When Ratledge went down early in last Saturday night’s game, Warren Ericson slid over to right guard and played there the rest of the game.

But will that be the case against the Blazers?

Smart and position coach Matt Luke do have options.

"We have the luxury of having some depth. That's probably our deepest position on the team in terms of sheer scholarship numbers, not necessarily talent, but sheer scholarship numbers. We've got a lot of options we can move around," Smart said. "Obviously, it's very unfortunate for Tate. I want to say he's done everything we've asked and been such a competitor. It's going to be a tough four or five months for him. But he's going to work through it. Injuries happen in our game. It's not the same injury as Darnell (Washington) and Tykee (Smith), but it's still a tough injury. I'm hoping he gets back, hopefully in time for spring ball to get back to work."



One, of course, is to leave Ericson inside, where he has experience playing the position. However, as one of the top options at center along with Sedrick Van Pran, coaches may elect not to risk injury to one of their top two centers by having them in the game at the same time.

"The fear or having Sedrick and Warren in there is they're your two-best centers," Smart said. "You've got a higher likelihood of losing one if both are playing, and you can't function without a center."



Another option would be to move left tackle Jamaree Salyer inside, a switch many speculated would happen even before Ratledge’s injury at tackle.

Again, Smart and Luke would have options should the decision be made to go that route.

Redshirt sophomore Xavier Truss has experience at the position, but redshirt freshman Broderick Jones is another name to keep an eye on.

"Jamaree has played at guard and done it some; we've got Owen Condon, Warren Ericson stepped in and did a tremendous job, and Xavier Truss is a guy that can play guard," Smart said. "Broderick is at tackle, ready to go and ready to play; we'll just have to wait and see."



Whatever happens, Smart is confident the offensive line will be just fine.

"Jamaree actually took an extended amount of time where we were going to work him at guard, and he worked at center while (Ericson) was out, so he did double-duty tackle-center when we wanted him to do double duty tackle-guard," Smart said. "Now, we'll look at it whether it's Jamaree at guard, Broderick and Xavier at tackle or guard. But we have to do that, because if one guy goes down again, it might be a different move."