Monday News and Notes

Smart on foot injuries

Head coach Kirby Smart brushed off the notion that his team’s seeming uptick in foot injuries is anything other than a coincidence. "Foot injuries are pretty common in football. It happens a lot; there's actually been four.” Unfortunately, they’ve happened to players expected to play key roles with the team. Tight end Darnell Washington and Tykee Smith are both recovering from metatarsal surgery just over two weeks ago. Wide receiver Arian Smith has battled through a toe injury after having his foot stepped on, while tight end John FitzPatrick missed time in camp due to a sprained foot. Washington and Tykee Smith both missed Saturday’s game against Clemson, while FitzPatrick started and played the entire game. Arian Smith also played. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, right guard Tate Ratledge joined the group when he suffered a Lisfranc injury; he won't play for the remainder of the year. Smart hopes he will be ready for the start of spring practice. Smart also dismissed the idea that that issues with the cleats players are wearing could be the problem. “There's been a big study done, and we've worked hard in the off season. We had someone come in and tell the guys to wear the right kind of cleats, because athletes all want to be fast, and shoes have gotten lighter,” Smart said. “It has nothing to do with Tate's, John's, or anyone else's. Making sure our guys wear the right shoes because every company makes a speed cleat and a bigger cleat, but you've got to fit in your weight category. They all did that, but they've all been under different circumstances. A lot of them have been non-contact, so it isn't a matter of contact."

COVID spike hits Bulldogs

Smart revealed that several Bulldogs are not able to practice due to COVID-19. The players had been vaccinated. “I'm as concerned as I've ever been, and because we have three or four guys out with COVID and we have a couple staff members that have been out with it here recently,” Smart said. “For us, we're at our highest spike. People are talking about vaccination. These are people who are vaccinated. We're talking about breakthroughs. So that concerns you not only for the players on your team that are unvaccinated that are playing and not playing, cause we want everybody to be safe. But it concerns me for the players that are vaccinated and that we could lose them. “It's at the highest it's been since fall camp right now. I think there's this relief that everyone feel like everything is back to normal. Just not for us right now.” Head athletic trainer Ron Courson is one of the staff members Smart was referring to. The long-time UGA Association employee missed his first game in well over 20 years last Saturday against Clemson. Fortunately, he's recovering. "Ron's doing well. He's had a tough run. He's the hardest worker I've ever met in my life. He's never not been in this building on any day,” Smart said. “He's never not been here two days in a row, including spring break and off-time. It's killing him to not be here. His health seems good. I'll be honest with you guys.”

Jackson, Blaylock injury update

Wide receiver Dominick Blaylock dressed last Saturday but did not play. Kearis Jackson dressed, but only returned punts. Could both be on the field back at their normal positions Saturday against UAB (3:30 p.m., ESPN2)? “Dom is really close. He's going against our defense with the scout offense. He's getting closer. It's a confidence factor for him. It's about feeling comfortable, going out there and knowing what to do,” Smart said. “Kearis is the same way. It's not as simple as, 'We are getting him back next Wednesday.' It's a feel. With Kearis's injury, it's not a straight-line injury. It's a plant-and-cut injury. There's nowhere else, position wise, that you have to accelerate, plant, and cut than defensive back and wide receiver. I want to get him back as much as anybody, but he's not yet, and we're going to be patient to make sure they're ready to go." …Washington and Tykee Smith are not expected to play, per sources.

