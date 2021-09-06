Film Don't Lie: All seven of Georgia's sacks vs. Clemson

Georgia's seven sacks against Clemson deserve a spotlight and a Film Don't Lie feature specifically dedicated to the work of the front six. Film Don't Lie is where we pair the video with the data to help you best understand how Georgia performed and how it happened. Analysis comes from Dayne Young and Brent Rollins.

Adam Anderson tallies his first sack of the season.

Dayne: Adam Anderson says his goal for sacks this season was 20. He now has 19 to go. Anderson rushes wide, using a strong left arm to navigate around the right tackle and into the pocket. Anderson arrived first, but Devonte Wyatt was breaking free as well. Brent: Basically every pass rush situation, Georgia put pressure on the center/interior linemen in some way, either with a blitz or the wrap technique you see above from Devonte Wyatt and Travon Walker. Also, look at the coverage—where is DJ Uiagalelei supposed to throw this ball? Perfect marriage of coverage and pass rush on this play.

Jalen Carter has been a menace for opposing QBs.

Dayne: Jalen Carter has to initially deal with two Clemson lineman and he uses a powerful bull rush to break through and lunge for the quarterback. Even if DJ Uiagalelei escapes from Carter's rush, Jordan Davis was awaiting him on the other side. Brent: Such an impressive individual effort from Carter, who finished the game as the defense's highest-graded player (82.5). In addition to this sack, Carter had two other quarterback pressures on his 22 pass-rush snaps. Davis also does an outstanding job on this particular play to keep contain and not allow Uiagalelei to cleanly escape the pocket.

Jordan Davis bullied Clemson.

Dayne: Speaking of Davis, he began a campaign that should position him for All-American status and a first-round NFL selection. We all know about Davis' size and strength. What separates him from other big guys is his speed and agility. He gets off the ball quickly and even shows the ability to change directions without abandoning all of his momentum. Brent: There aren't many human beings with the combination of size and athleticism Davis possesses. In addition to this play, he had three stops (solo tackle that results in a loss for the offense) and a 76.6 overall grade. His 69.8 pass rush grade is good for his third-highest single game pass rush grade.

Nakobe Dean pursues the backfield.

Dayne: Nakobe Dean had not been known for his pass rushing prior to this game. He regularly blitzed the Tigers from the linebacker spot and relied on the safeties behind him to prevent any kind of big play. More often than not, Clemson's quarterback could not stay upright long enough even to see anything develop downfield. Dean is elite at pursuing a ball carrier. Brent: Again, twisting and moving on the interior creates an open lane for Dean to accelerate and take advantage. His 78.5 pass rush grade was his highest ever in a single game. In the previous two seasons, Dean accumulated 17 total quarterback pressures on 88 pass rush snaps, including one sack. He had five pressures, including the two sacks, on just 11 pass rush snaps against the Tigers.

Dean darts into the pocket.

Dayne: Dean plays low to the ground and can maneuver around blocks with ease. Watch Nolan Smith on this play. He backs up to the area vacated by Dean and essentially becomes a spy. Georgia showed plenty of versatility with Smith, Anderson, Dean, and Lewis Cine. All of those guys played in coverage and rushed the passer. The different combinations of their assignments, along with the stout defensive lineman, gives Georgia the façade of many different looks. That can confuse a quarterback. Brent: Dean's ability to bend and power through the block was impressive. Also, much like the first sack we saw, this is a perfect marriage of coverage and pass rush. In fact, expect Kirby Smart or Dan Lanning to use this film for its coaching clinics next offseason on how to perfectly mix in a variety of blitzes.

Nolan Smith sacks the quarterback.

Dayne: I thought this was Nolan Smith's best game as a Bulldog. His edge speed has never been in question. He showed fight and used his total body strength to gain leverage against a bigger defender. With Smith showing more strength to go with his speed, his havoc plays should increase. Brent: Not all sacks happen quickly. You've likely heard the term coverage sack, and this is just that. The Bulldogs drop eight defenders into coverage and Smith's relentless effort gets to Uiagalelei as he has nowhere to go with the football. Also, notice one other thing. For some reason, the Tigers also kept their back in to help protect, leaving those eight Bulldogs defenders to cover the four Tiger receivers. Advantage Georgia.

Travon Walker knifes into the backfield.