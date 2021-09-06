Five Bulldogs set up DGD Fund to raise money for different charities

“​​The DGD Fund will provide Georgia fans across the country a unique opportunity to change the game of giving by supporting causes in our community one dawg at a time,” the mission statement reads on the DGD Fund’s website. “As a group of hard-working, dedicated, and determined young men, we believe the creation of the DGD Fund will inspire generations of dedicated Georgia fans to raise money for five incredibly important causes we have personally chosen. Once the money is raised, it will be split equally between our causes and donated directly to our selected organizations.”

Tight end John FitzPatrick , quarterback Stetson Bennett , long snapper Payne Walker , offensive lineman Owen Condon, and linebacker John Staton announced they have founded the DGD Fund —with the acronym obviously standing for Damn Good Dawg. With the NCAA rules on NIL changing June 1, these players are able to use their likeness to promote and raise money for charities.

Five Georgia football players are taking advantage of new name, image, and likeness rules to foster a fundraising drive for five different charities of their choosing.

FitzPatrick chose the American Brain Tumor Association to assist. The reason FitzPatrick chose this charity is because his grandmother was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a malignant brain tumor, during his senior year of high school.

“The next year was the most difficult for my family and me, as we tried to navigate what life would be like without ‘Nan’ while caring for her in her final months,” FitzPatrick said in a statement on the fund's website. “I chose American Brain Tumor Association because, not only do they support research for glioblastomas, but all types of brain tumors that affect people every day.”

Bennett chose the Boys & Girls Club of America, stating that, “Growing up, my parents showed me what giving back to kids can do for their future. Using this platform that I have been blessed with, I want to help the next generation of children grow up in a place where the only deciding factor in the success of their life is the amount of work that they put in.”

Walker chose Happy Feat, a day program and summer camp that dedicates itself to the care and growth of children with special needs and disabilities. Walker has volunteered at Happy Feat since high school.

Condon will raise money for the ALS Association. Condon’s grandfather was diagnosed with ALS at the age of 73 and died three years later. On the DGD Fund’s website, Condon stated, “This incurable disease affects thousands of people who need funds for specialized equipment, medications and care; as well as funds for research on possible cures and treatments.”

Staton’s charity is Hillinski’s Hope. Staton shared that one of his best friends committed suicide, which is why he wants to assist with mental health and suicide awareness.

“Nearly 30 percent of Americans and 40 percent of all college athletes battle some form of mental health issue,” Walker said in his statement on the DGD Fund's website. “I believe it's important to raise awareness on the topic to not only fiscally benefit foundations dedicated to the issue, but to make an impact in our community.”

The Athens Area Community Foundation is serving as a donor advisory fund for the DGD Fund, until it is set up as a 501(c)(3).

Anyone interested in donating can do so on the website at DGDFund.org.