The Daily Recap: Picking up where they left off

2023 recruiting

Fresh off its No. 3 recruiting class, Georgia will look to do more of the same in this upcoming cycle. Adam Gorney listed the Bulldogs among five programs that should be in position to secure the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class in 2023.

“Arch Manning has Georgia very high on his list, too, and the Bulldogs could hold a slight edge right now if one team even has an advantage at this point with Manning planning to wait to take visits in the spring and possibly into the fall before making a decision.

“Georgia is looking much better for five-star cornerback Cormani McClain and it is right in the thick of things for No. 1 RB Justice Haynes, No. 1 outside linebacker Malik Bryant, No. 1 safety Caleb Downs, No. 1 tight end Duce Robinson, four-star QB Nico Iamaleava and many others. You get the point: Should be a fantastic recruiting class for the Dawgs.”

Lee talks Dawgs

Blayne Gilmer caught up with receiver Cayden Lee (Kennesaw Mountain/Atlanta) to discuss the latest in his recruitment. As things stand with Georgia, Lee said he has a positive relationship with head coach Kirby Smart. He also noted he has some familiarity with receivers coach Bryan McClendon, who was recruiting him when he was an assistant at Oregon.

Bobo’s good advice

Anthony Dasher spoke with former Colorado State tight end Trey McBride, this past season’s Mackey Award winner, about his former head coach Mike Bobo. Bobo recruited McBride to the Rams before coaching stops at South Carolina and Auburn.

Bobo recently joined Georgia’s staff as an offensive analyst.

“He really taught me the game of football,” McBride said. “Going into college I didn’t know a lick about football. I didn’t know coverages, I didn’t know how to run a route. He and his staff really helped develop me as a player and really developed my fundamentals to put me in position to be where I am today.”

McBride said he is forever thankful for the chance Bobo gave him as a high school two-star prospect.

“I just remember how loving, and how he took in my family. He took a chance on me and my brother (Toby),” McBride said. “We’re both from a small town. We didn’t get a lot of recruiting, but he took a chance on us. It was very special. I really owe him so much because he took a chance on my brother and I.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, Dayne Young discussed the new hire and departure on Georgia's coaching staff. The guys took listener questions and looked ahead to spring football.