Cayden Lee is one of the top receiver prospects in the southeast. Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds, Lee is a receiver who depends on short-area quickness and tremendous route-running ability to find success on the gridiron. Lee utilized both last season to amass over 1,000 yards receiving and tally eleven touchdowns for Westlake High School.

Lee will be playing at Kennesaw Mountain High School this coming year. Having been a fixture on the 7-on-7 scene for Cam Newton's squad and playing varsity ball in the GHSA since he was a freshman, it seems like Lee has been around forever. Now that it's time for his senior campaign, Lee gave UGASports an update on this recruitment to this point and his thoughts on the University of Georgia.