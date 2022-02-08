Listen to Mike Bobo for good advice

Mike Bobo’s tenure as the head coach at Colorado State may not gone quite as planned, but the impact he made is still being felt by one former Ram.

Mackey Award winner Trey McBride said last week at the Senior Bowl that he would not be in his position as one of the top tight ends in the upcoming NFL Draft if not for his former coach.

“He really taught me the game of football,” McBride said. “Going into college I didn’t know a lick about football. I didn’t know coverages, I didn’t know how to run a route. He and his staff really helped develop me as a player and really developed my fundamentals to put me in position to be where I am today.”

Given annually to the nation’s top tight end, McBride won last year’s award after catching 90 passes for 1,121 yards and one touchdown.

Not bad for a former two-star, who only had a smattering of offers while growing up in Fort Morgan, Colorado. The way McBride tells it, there simply were not many schools willing to give him an opportunity.

But Bobo saw something in him that convinced him those other schools were missing out and that McBride and his brother Toby (CSU defensive lineman) needed to come to CSU.

“I just remember how loving, and how he took in my family. He took a chance on me and my brother (Toby),” McBride said. “We’re both from a small town. We didn’t get a lot of recruiting, but he took a chance on us. It was very special. I really owe him so much because he took a chance on my brother and I.”

Head coach Kirby Smart said last week that Bobo’s role has yet to be determined. As an offensive analyst, there are many possibilities. However, with Bobo’s vast experience, one can bet he will not be pigeonholed into being responsible for only one task.

“There is a lot of value in the experiences he’s had. He’s been a head coach. He’s been an offensive coordinator in our conference. He knows our conference,” Smart said last week. “The five-hour radius we recruit in, he’s extremely versed. He has a ton of relationship value. As far as his role, that’ll play out as we go along.”

Whatever role Bobo plays, McBride said Georgia’s players would do well to pay attention. The lessons learned by McBride will be ones he carries with him throughout his career.

For example:

“You’ve got to be tough, you’ve got to be nasty, you’ve got to be able to put your hand in the ground and block,” McBride said. “You’ve got to be crisp in your route running, things like that. But ultimately, you’ve got to have the will and want to be great.”

Because of Bobo, McBride believes he has what it takes to be successful in the NFL.

“Coach Bobo was a great guy. He was a guy I really enjoyed getting recruited by. He and his staff were a lot of good people,” McBride said. “He’s a great person and somebody that I really enjoyed playing for. He’ll tell you straight up how it is. He’s an offensive genius. He’s a sharp guy. I’ll always owe him a lot of the credit for my success.”