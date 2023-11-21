The Daily Recap: Oscar Delp the peacemaker
Delp plays peacemaker
Against Tennessee, a rare sight occurred.
Brock Bowers, Georgia’s star tight end who is usually composed, became fired up with something he didn’t like while at the bottom of a pile. But before Bowers and the offending Tennessee player could escalate matters, tight end Oscar Delp jumped through and pulled Bowers out of the situation.
“Bowers doesn’t usually start to freak out under a pile and, so I knew something was wrong, and I had to get in there and get him out as quickly as possible,” Delp said. “I didn’t know what was going on, but I didn’t want it to escalate any further than normal. We didn’t want any flags thrown, for sure, so we just tried to get him in and get him out.”
While no one explained what happened after the game, UGASports.com reported Bowers was allegedly spat on by the Tennessee player. Delp played the role of a good teammate to ensure Georgia wasn’t penalized in this situation.
“He and another player got into it; I don’t really know what happened,” Delp said. “He didn’t like what happened, so I just got him out of there.”
Familiar faces
Georgia will reunite with some coaches and players who were once a part of the program.
On Georgia Tech’s coaching staff, both offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner and defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer were once a part of the Georgia program. In addition, receiver Dom Blaylock and tight end Brett Seither used to be Bulldogs as well.
At Georgia, Faulkner was a quality control coach from 2020-2022, with head coach Kirby Smart singing his praises while he was on staff.
“Buster's done really well offensively everywhere he's been. Statistically, the reason he came here is he wanted to get an opportunity at a bigger Power Five school, and he got that opportunity,” Smart said. “He came here and did good things. He helped us tremendously. He helped the coaches. He brought ideas to our staff. I think he and Mike (Bobo) both played a major support role for Todd (Monken) last year, and Todd would be the first to say they were both idea guys. He played a key part in helping Coach Monken with Stetson (Bennett) in terms of developing him.”
Film don’t lie
Bobo, semifinalist for the Broyles Award
