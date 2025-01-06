2025 freshmen to watch: Defense

Elijah Griffin. (Photo by Sam Spiegelman)

It's time to look ahead to 2025. Georgia's 2024 season ended with a 23-10 loss to Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl on January 2. The Bulldogs now turn their focus to the offseason in preparation for the 2025 campaign. UGASports has an early look at some freshmen to watch on the defensive side of the ball.

DT Elijah Griffin

Griffin is exactly the type of game-wrecking presence Georgia has needed along the defensive line. At 6-foot-5 and 300 pounds, the Pooler native profiles nicely as a 3-technique who could also play nose in Georgia's defense. Griffin shined all year for Savannah Christian and dominated competition at the Under Armour All-American Game. With several big bodies leaving Athens, there should be ample opportunity for Griffin to play early in his career.

EDGE Isaiah Gibson

Gibson is an elite athletic specimen on the edge. Georgia lists the Warner Robins native at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, and he will only get bigger and stronger through his first few months in Georgia's strength and conditioning program. The Bulldogs have used multiple first-year players in situational packages in recent years, and Gibson very well could be next on that list.

LB Zayden Walker