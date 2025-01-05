Peach State Power Hour

Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth get into the Dawgs' loss, the Falcons' loss and much, much more.
Hosts Paul Maharry, Andy Stowe and Eddie from Acworth get into the Dawgs' loss, the Falcons' loss and much, much more.
Inside, condolences are pouring in on social media following the death of Sonny Smart.
Georgia is in a good spot with Mark Bowman, the top tight end in the 2027 class who could reclassify to 2026.
Rivals asks if Georgia defensive line signee Elijah Griffin is the top non-quarterback recruit in the 2025 class.
Inside, we take a look at Georgia's scholarship players on offense who are eligible to return.
Sonny Smart, the father of Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart, has passed away.
Inside, condolences are pouring in on social media following the death of Sonny Smart.
Georgia is in a good spot with Mark Bowman, the top tight end in the 2027 class who could reclassify to 2026.
Rivals asks if Georgia defensive line signee Elijah Griffin is the top non-quarterback recruit in the 2025 class.