Kirby Smart said wide receiver Ladd McConkey continues to recover from a tweaked ankle suffered a week ago against Ole Miss.

Although Smart did not say how long McConkey would be out, Smart quashed rumors that surgery might be required to make a repair.

"He's got a tweaked ankle that he tweaked in the game in the game here at home (Ole Miss), he was able to go a little at the end of the week but didn't practice much," Smart said. "It bothered him a little bit Saturday, but nothing any more severe than that. We've done an MRI, and he's had even more testing, but we feel good that he's going to be able to return.

"I guess something right before I came here, Claude (Sports Information Director) said there were questions about TightRope surgery; that's not the case at all. I don't know where that's coming from."

Smart said after the 38-10 win over Tennessee that McConkey wore a protective boot over the ankle he rolled against Ole Miss and did not practice the week before the game.

McConkey took part in three reps early in Saturday’s victory, before being held out of the game.

Wide receiver RaRa Thomas came out of Saturday’s game after repping 18 times due to what Smart confirmed Monday was a foot sprain.

Smart said after the game that X-rays on Thomas were negative.

"RaRa has a foot sprain; we don't know the severity of it," Smart said. "It's really probably better if it's a bone bruise on his foot. We think he's going to be OK, but we don't know that. We'll see during the week if he can go."

Defensive lineman Warren Brinson did not travel to Knoxville due to an issue with his calf that he’s been dealing with a calf injury suffered against Ole Miss.

"We just wanted him to rehab, stay here, and get well,." Smart said. "Hopefully, he's able to go today."

Also, Smart confirmed the reporting of UGASports in regards to right guard Tate Ratledge, who is dealing with a bone bruise.

"Tate's good. He banged knees, like we thought," Smart said. "He's sore today, and was limping around, but there's no structural damage, which is good. It will be just a timetable on how long it takes him to come around."

As for linebacker Jamon Duman-Johnson (forearm) and Julian Humphrey (shoulder), Smart said both are "week to week, and they're trying to get back as soon as they can."

Smart also updated tight end Brock Bowers, who although he's back, continues to deal with soreness.

"Brock feels good, he was a little sore. What's happening is he's on his ankle more during the game and getting live tackled, so there's more soreness after the game than there is during the week," Smart said. "Recovery takes a little longer during that process, but we go lighter on him early in the week, because if you don't, he'll outwork himself. So, that's been the plan each week."