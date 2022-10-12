Here is the Oct. 12 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Delp’s playing time increases

Against Auburn, freshman tight end Oscar Delp saw more time on the playing field than in previous games. Head coach Kirby Smart said that had to do with a 13 personnel package installed, which placed three tight ends on the field.

“Well, it's not that he didn't earn it before. He was probably ready and prepared prior to, we just we had a little bit of a 13 package,” Smart said. “The 13 packages has opened him up to play, which is the three tight ends, so he was in there and he played, and we look each week at it how teams play different personnel groupings, and we thought that was an opportunity to take advantage of. Sometimes it has to do with the depth at other positions that allow us to do that.”

Delp played 12 snaps and caught three passes for 29 yards in the 42-10 victory.

‘Special teams demon’

Jackson Meeks has slowly earned more reps at receiver. Against Auburn, Meeks caught a pass for 9 yards. However, it’s on special teams where Meeks has impressed the coaching staff.

Meeks has been outstanding on the special teams coverage units through the first half of the regular season.

“Anything to help the team win,” Meeks said. “I take a lot of pride in special teams. Channing Tindall always told me how much of an honor it is to play. It means I’m a starter. Being a special teams starter means you’re out there contributing.”

Smart has been particularly impressed with Meeks’ dedication to special teams.

“The No. 1 thing that he's done is he's been a special teams demon. You know, you guys don't get to see it enough. But he's taken over a role on special teams in terms of kickoff coverage, punt return,” Smart said. “He's been really good at what he does. He executes his assignment and plays with great toughness. He's gotten some opportunities at wideout. But he's really physical, and the whole culture, team building, and special teams being first, he's really bought into that and brought kind of an era of toughness to that room that we haven't had in a while.”

