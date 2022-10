Ryan Montgomery is a star in the making in the Class of 2025. Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee, Michigan, and dozens of other Power 5 programs are intently recruiting the young quarterback. With a 6-foot-3 frame and live arm, it's easy to see why.

Ryan is the younger brother of current Ohio State football commit Luke Montgomery. With that fact being in place and Ohio being home to the Montgomerys, there's lots of speculation that the younger Montgomery will follow in his brother's footsteps.

UGASports asked the 2025 four-star directly about that, and the overall state of Montgomery's recruitment following his first-ever game visit at UGA.