Want to the know one of the best ways for a player to ingratiate himself in the eyes of Kirby Smart? Be willing to play special teams and do it with a smile.

Sophomore wide receiver Jackson Meeks knows this well.

Meeks is one of those rare players who starts on every single special teams unit for the Bulldogs, which he happily does while working himself into a larger role as a member of the rotation at wide receiver.

“The No. 1 thing that he's done is he's been a special teams demon. You know, you guys don't get to see it enough. But he's taken over a role on special teams in terms of kickoff coverage, punt return,” Smart said. “He's been really good at what he does. He executes his assignment and plays with great toughness. He's gotten some opportunities at wideout. But he's really physical, and the whole culture, team building, and special teams being first, he's really bought into that and brought kind of an era of toughness to that room that we haven't had in a while.”

When told what Smart said, Meeks—whose appearance before the media was his first since becoming a Bulldog—broke into a wide smile.

“Anything to help the team win,” Meeks said. “I take a lot of pride in special teams. Channing Tindall (former Bulldog) always told me how much of an honor it is to play. It means I’m a starter. Being a special teams starter means you’re out there contributing.”

Nothing makes Meeks happier than that.

During his 10-minute interview, the native of Phoenix City, Alabama, must have used the word “blessed” at least half a dozen times to explain just how excited he has to be part of the Georgia program.

“I wasn’t a big recruited guy in high school,” said Meeks, a former three-star. “That’s why it’s so important to me to help the team any way I can.”