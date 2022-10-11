Meet Georgia's "Special Teams Demon"
Want to the know one of the best ways for a player to ingratiate himself in the eyes of Kirby Smart? Be willing to play special teams and do it with a smile.
Sophomore wide receiver Jackson Meeks knows this well.
Meeks is one of those rare players who starts on every single special teams unit for the Bulldogs, which he happily does while working himself into a larger role as a member of the rotation at wide receiver.
“The No. 1 thing that he's done is he's been a special teams demon. You know, you guys don't get to see it enough. But he's taken over a role on special teams in terms of kickoff coverage, punt return,” Smart said. “He's been really good at what he does. He executes his assignment and plays with great toughness. He's gotten some opportunities at wideout. But he's really physical, and the whole culture, team building, and special teams being first, he's really bought into that and brought kind of an era of toughness to that room that we haven't had in a while.”
When told what Smart said, Meeks—whose appearance before the media was his first since becoming a Bulldog—broke into a wide smile.
“Anything to help the team win,” Meeks said. “I take a lot of pride in special teams. Channing Tindall (former Bulldog) always told me how much of an honor it is to play. It means I’m a starter. Being a special teams starter means you’re out there contributing.”
Nothing makes Meeks happier than that.
During his 10-minute interview, the native of Phoenix City, Alabama, must have used the word “blessed” at least half a dozen times to explain just how excited he has to be part of the Georgia program.
“I wasn’t a big recruited guy in high school,” said Meeks, a former three-star. “That’s why it’s so important to me to help the team any way I can.”
Teammates like senior safety Christopher Smith have taken notice.
“He’s a workhorse, man. He puts in the work each and every day. He plays with a lot of passion and a lot of heart. He drives and pushes me in practice every day,” Smith said. “The friendship that we’ve been able to build playing with each other is amazing. That’s my brother for sure.”
Meeks is also starting to earn more looks at wide receiver.
AD Mitchell’s recent absence due to injury has allowed the 6-foot-2 Meeks to earn more time in the rotation. Entering Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt (3:30 p.m., SEC Network), he has 10 catches for 40 yards.
“We always talk here about getting one percent better every day. Coach (Bryan) McClendon, Coach (Todd) Monken, and Coach Smart tell us every day that if we just get better a little bit every day, it will help us in different areas,” Meeks said. “Everything I do helps my development. I’ve gotten way better since high school. I’m excited to see how much more I can improve.”