Players holding each other accountable has always been a priority for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Good teams do that. Programs where players leave it to coaches to make the corrections typically don’t succeed.

Speaking on the subject after practice Tuesday, Smart said he’s fortunate some of his younger players are starting to adhere to that role.

“It's great when players deliver messages and talk to guys, as long as they do it the right way and they do it for the right reason,” said Smart.

Middle linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson is one such player.

During Georgia’s game two weeks ago at Missouri, Dumas-Johnson was captured on video screaming at cornerback Kamari Lassiter, after the latter appeared to miss an assignment resulting in a big gain for the Tigers.

“He was frustrated that he came out of coverage in scramble, and really, in a lot of ways, Kamari wasn't wrong. He was the force player, he was the flat player,” Smart said. “It's one of those deals he should have plastered and stayed on him. He didn't, it was a mistake. We talk all the time in our organization about being able to accept criticism and accept leadership.”

Lassiter agreed.

"I see it as two players who just want to win. With Pop (Dumas-Johnson), he's trying to be a leader and do whatever he can to help us win, so I'm just going to listen to him because he's the middle linebacker. He makes a lot of our calls and he's one of the leaders on this defense,” Lassiter said. “That's a guy I respect a lot, we came in together and we have a good relationship, the clip just blew up because of the way it looked, but nobody was on the field with us except for us."

Smart agreed.

As Georgia gets set to entertain Vanderbilt Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., SEC Network), it’s that kind of accountability Georgia’s head coach says will be crucial to his team’s success the rest of the year.

“It's just as important as it is to have leaders in your program as it is to have people that will accept leadership and not defy it or not crumble when people confront them,” Smart said. “I thought he handled that well, and he's had the same thing where he's gotten on people, because he certainly has great work ethic and earned the right to hold people to our standard.”