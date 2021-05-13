UGASports - The Daily Recap: One step closer to Sanford Stadium at full capacity

The Daily Recap: One step closer to Sanford Stadium at full capacity
Will Sanford Stadium be full for the fall?
Those hoping Georgia will host football in front of a packed house received a positive development Wednesday.
Next week, the Georgia baseball will see Foley Field eligible fill its stadium to full capacity again. Although football season is still four months away, this would appear to be a step closer n allowing 93,000 people back inside Sanford Stadium.
“We have been steadily preparing for 100 percent capacity at sporting events for next year and after seeing how some professional teams in our area have handled expanded attendance successfully, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to increase to full operations,” said athletic director Josh Brooks. “This is one positive step to bringing Bulldog Nation back to campus to celebrate and support our teams.”
Foley Field’s attendance is a maximum of 3,200 when open to the entire public. This season, fan seating has been capped at 664 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Sanford Stadium had limited fan seating at Georgia’s home games.
All signs—for now—point to Sanford Stadium being open for business as it used to be this fall.
Up the road in Atlanta, Georgia Tech announced Bobby Dodd Stadium plans to operate at full capacity with fans able to tailgate before games.
Davis’ hidden value
Everyone knows defensive tackle Jordan Davis is a force to reckon with along the interior. With that in mind, Brent Rollins broke down what he considers to be Davis’ hidden value up front.
“For the first season of his career, the Bulldogs were statistically better with Jordan Davis on the field (-0.159 expected points added per play) versus when he was not (-0.107 EPA per play*),” Rollins wrote. ... “While his own individual statistics do not show much of an impact, Davis' return and skillset are highly valuable to Georgia's defense. That value lies in his ability to be a supreme run defender, thus allowing Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning the luxury of being able to commit less box defenders to stopping the run and more players focused on defending the pass.”
*The more negative the number the better.
Feldman: Possible edge for Georgia against Clemson
National college football reporter Bruce Feldman spoke with Jim Donnan and Dayne Young about a myriad of topics, including Georgia’s opener against Clemson. One area Feldman believes could be an advantage for the Bulldogs is how their front seven matches up with the Tigers’ offensive line.
“I don’t know how good Clemson’s offensive line really is. It wasn’t like Chase Young was out there for Ohio State (this past) year,” Feldman said. “Georgia has a lot of four- and five-star talent in the front seven. Can they get after this big 6-5, 255-pound quarterback (D.J. Uiagalelei) who can move and has a canon for an arm? Can they unsettle him? If they can, I’m curious what answers those guys have.”
UGASports Live
Donnan, Young, Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi and Dave McMahon reacted to this week's interview with Bruce Feldman and his assessment of UGA football from a national perspective. The guys also discussed what June will look like for Georgia coaches and recruits with official visits returning for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.
Baseball: Elbow issue sidelines Webb
Georgia pitcher Ryan Webb will miss the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury, head coach Scott Stricklin confirmed on Wednesday.
“We’re just waiting for more details. When you’ve got something like that, you take a picture, people put their heads together and talk about what to do,” Stricklin said. “We don’t have a definitive answer, but he will be shut down for the remainder of our season and what happens next is still up in the air.”
Webb is Georgia’s top pitcher and holds a 3.32 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.
“He was pretty emotional. He came back and really wanted to help this team, help get us to the postseason for three years in a row,” Stricklin said. “It’s tough. He’s such a hard-working kid. It means a lot to him. He’s handling it really well. He’s a team captain for a reason. He’s handled it well, but it’s tough.”
Class of 2024 QB gets a UGA offer
Stay for the Trevor Lawrence voice at the end
