 UGASports - The Daily Recap: One step closer to Sanford Stadium at full capacity
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-13 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Daily Recap: One step closer to Sanford Stadium at full capacity

Sanford Stadium. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Sanford Stadium. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)
Jason Butt • UGASports
Staff

Here is the May 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Will Sanford Stadium be full for the fall?

Those hoping Georgia will host football in front of a packed house received a positive development Wednesday.

Next week, the Georgia baseball will see Foley Field eligible fill its stadium to full capacity again. Although football season is still four months away, this would appear to be a step closer n allowing 93,000 people back inside Sanford Stadium.

“We have been steadily preparing for 100 percent capacity at sporting events for next year and after seeing how some professional teams in our area have handled expanded attendance successfully, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to increase to full operations,” said athletic director Josh Brooks. “This is one positive step to bringing Bulldog Nation back to campus to celebrate and support our teams.”

Foley Field’s attendance is a maximum of 3,200 when open to the entire public. This season, fan seating has been capped at 664 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Sanford Stadium had limited fan seating at Georgia’s home games.

All signs—for now—point to Sanford Stadium being open for business as it used to be this fall.

Up the road in Atlanta, Georgia Tech announced Bobby Dodd Stadium plans to operate at full capacity with fans able to tailgate before games.

Davis’ hidden value

Everyone knows defensive tackle Jordan Davis is a force to reckon with along the interior. With that in mind, Brent Rollins broke down what he considers to be Davis’ hidden value up front.

“For the first season of his career, the Bulldogs were statistically better with Jordan Davis on the field (-0.159 expected points added per play) versus when he was not (-0.107 EPA per play*),” Rollins wrote. ... “While his own individual statistics do not show much of an impact, Davis' return and skillset are highly valuable to Georgia's defense. That value lies in his ability to be a supreme run defender, thus allowing Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning the luxury of being able to commit less box defenders to stopping the run and more players focused on defending the pass.”

*The more negative the number the better.

Feldman: Possible edge for Georgia against Clemson

National college football reporter Bruce Feldman spoke with Jim Donnan and Dayne Young about a myriad of topics, including Georgia’s opener against Clemson. One area Feldman believes could be an advantage for the Bulldogs is how their front seven matches up with the Tigers’ offensive line.

“I don’t know how good Clemson’s offensive line really is. It wasn’t like Chase Young was out there for Ohio State (this past) year,” Feldman said. “Georgia has a lot of four- and five-star talent in the front seven. Can they get after this big 6-5, 255-pound quarterback (D.J. Uiagalelei) who can move and has a canon for an arm? Can they unsettle him? If they can, I’m curious what answers those guys have.”

UGASports Live

Donnan, Young, Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi and Dave McMahon reacted to this week's interview with Bruce Feldman and his assessment of UGA football from a national perspective. The guys also discussed what June will look like for Georgia coaches and recruits with official visits returning for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

Baseball: Elbow issue sidelines Webb

Georgia pitcher Ryan Webb will miss the remainder of the season due to an elbow injury, head coach Scott Stricklin confirmed on Wednesday.

“We’re just waiting for more details. When you’ve got something like that, you take a picture, people put their heads together and talk about what to do,” Stricklin said. “We don’t have a definitive answer, but he will be shut down for the remainder of our season and what happens next is still up in the air.”

Webb is Georgia’s top pitcher and holds a 3.32 ERA with 82 strikeouts in 59.2 innings.

“He was pretty emotional. He came back and really wanted to help this team, help get us to the postseason for three years in a row,” Stricklin said. “It’s tough. He’s such a hard-working kid. It means a lot to him. He’s handling it really well. He’s a team captain for a reason. He’s handled it well, but it’s tough.”

The big Dawgs gotta eat

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj7wn42977iPIPCdmL/wnZmE8J2ZifCdmYTwnZmJ8J2ZgiDwnZmS8J2Z hPCdmY/wnZmDIPCdmY/wnZmD8J2ZgCDwnZi/8J2YvPCdmZLwnZmC8J2Zjjog RXBpc29kZSAxPGJyPjxicj7wn46Z77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vam9yZGFueGRhdmlzOTk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+ QGpvcmRhbnhkYXZpczk5PC9hPiBhbmQgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9kYXRib2lfdm9udGFlP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBk YXRib2lfdm9udGFlPC9hPjxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v aGFzaHRhZy9BVEQ/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0Znci PiNBVEQ8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vaGFzaHRh Zy9Hb0Rhd2dzP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij4j R29EYXdnczwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0ZjT2cySGRsVWci PnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9GY09nMkhkbFVnPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEdl b3JnaWEgRm9vdGJhbGwgKEBHZW9yZ2lhRm9vdGJhbGwpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsL3N0YXR1cy8xMzky NjE2MTMxMTYxMTY5OTIwP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMiwg MjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9 InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Class of 2024 QB gets a UGA offer

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Hb2QgaXMgZ29vZCEhIEJsZXNzZWQgdG8gcmVjZWl2ZSBhbiBvZmZl ciBmcm9tIHRoZSB1bml2ZXJzaXR5IG9mIEdlb3JnaWEgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0dvRGF3Z3M/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1w O3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPiNHb0Rhd2dzPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0dlb3JnaWFGb290YmFsbD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AR2VvcmdpYUZvb3RiYWxsPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1JXaTExaWFtcz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3 Ij5AUldpMTFpYW1zPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29t L1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlQ3Jp YlNvdXRoRkxBPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tLzI0 N1Nwb3J0cz9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AMjQ3U3BvcnRzPC9hPiA8 YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RoZUNyaWJTb3V0aEZMQT9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5AVGhlQ3JpYlNvdXRoRkxBPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28veXJjMjhxS0VqZyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29t L3lyYzI4cUtFamc8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQWRyaWFuIFBvc3NlIChAcG9z c2VfYWRyaWFuKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3Bvc3Nl X2Fkcmlhbi9zdGF0dXMvMTM5MjYyMTYwMzgxNzY2ODYwOD9yZWZfc3JjPXR3 c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTIsIDIwMjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2Ny aXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93 aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8 L2Rpdj4KCg==

Stay for the Trevor Lawrence voice at the end

Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5PbiBhIGpvdXJuZXkgdG8gZmluZCBkdWJzLjxicj48YnI+T3VyIDIw MjEgc2NoZWR1bGUgaXMgaGVyZSAtIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby9V R05wRmROWXZNIj5odHRwczovL3QuY28vVUdOcEZkTll2TTwvYT4gPGEgaHJl Zj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL3BnWkdHeUQ1d2siPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9w Z1pHR3lENXdrPC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IEF0bGFudGEgRmFsY29ucyAoQEF0 bGFudGFGYWxjb25zKSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0F0 bGFudGFGYWxjb25zL3N0YXR1cy8xMzkyNjI2OTA1MDczOTk5ODc4P3JlZl9z cmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPk1heSAxMiwgMjAyMTwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+ CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9k aXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Outside the Vent

Is Jacksonville’s decision to sign Tim Tebow nothing more than a publicity stunt?

Seven schools are heavily recruiting a former Alabama DB who entered the transfer portal.

Nick Saban filmed a PSA advocating for people to get their Covid-19 vaccines.

Nine days after taking the job, Northwestern’s AD resigned.

About JFQ Lending

JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).

Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.

Here’s how you can reach them:

Website: JFQlending.com

Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com

Phone number: 480-447-6852

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNjAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VnYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvdGhlLWRhaWx5LXJlY2FwLW9uZS1zdGVwLWNsb3Nlci10by1zYW5mb3Jk LXN0YWRpdW0tYXQtZnVsbC1jYXBhY2l0eSIKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24o KSB7CiAgICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlw dCIpLCBlbCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3Jp cHQiKVswXTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBl dmVyZ3JlZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0 aGUgbGFzdCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5j b20vY3gvdnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVm b3JlKHMsIGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8 aW1nIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9j MT0yJmMyPTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZ1Z2Eucml2YWxzLmNv bSUyRm5ld3MlMkZ0aGUtZGFpbHktcmVjYXAtb25lLXN0ZXAtY2xvc2VyLXRv LXNhbmZvcmQtc3RhZGl1bS1hdC1mdWxsLWNhcGFjaXR5JmM1PTIwMjI3MzMx NjAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0wIiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0t IEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK