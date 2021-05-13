UGASports - The Daily Recap: One step closer to Sanford Stadium at full capacity

Here is the May 13 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Will Sanford Stadium be full for the fall?

Those hoping Georgia will host football in front of a packed house received a positive development Wednesday.

Next week, the Georgia baseball will see Foley Field eligible fill its stadium to full capacity again. Although football season is still four months away, this would appear to be a step closer n allowing 93,000 people back inside Sanford Stadium.

“We have been steadily preparing for 100 percent capacity at sporting events for next year and after seeing how some professional teams in our area have handled expanded attendance successfully, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to increase to full operations,” said athletic director Josh Brooks. “This is one positive step to bringing Bulldog Nation back to campus to celebrate and support our teams.”

Foley Field’s attendance is a maximum of 3,200 when open to the entire public. This season, fan seating has been capped at 664 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. In 2020, Sanford Stadium had limited fan seating at Georgia’s home games.

All signs—for now—point to Sanford Stadium being open for business as it used to be this fall.

Up the road in Atlanta, Georgia Tech announced Bobby Dodd Stadium plans to operate at full capacity with fans able to tailgate before games.

Davis’ hidden value

Everyone knows defensive tackle Jordan Davis is a force to reckon with along the interior. With that in mind, Brent Rollins broke down what he considers to be Davis’ hidden value up front.

“For the first season of his career, the Bulldogs were statistically better with Jordan Davis on the field (-0.159 expected points added per play) versus when he was not (-0.107 EPA per play*),” Rollins wrote. ... “While his own individual statistics do not show much of an impact, Davis' return and skillset are highly valuable to Georgia's defense. That value lies in his ability to be a supreme run defender, thus allowing Kirby Smart and Dan Lanning the luxury of being able to commit less box defenders to stopping the run and more players focused on defending the pass.”

*The more negative the number the better.

Feldman: Possible edge for Georgia against Clemson

National college football reporter Bruce Feldman spoke with Jim Donnan and Dayne Young about a myriad of topics, including Georgia’s opener against Clemson. One area Feldman believes could be an advantage for the Bulldogs is how their front seven matches up with the Tigers’ offensive line.

“I don’t know how good Clemson’s offensive line really is. It wasn’t like Chase Young was out there for Ohio State (this past) year,” Feldman said. “Georgia has a lot of four- and five-star talent in the front seven. Can they get after this big 6-5, 255-pound quarterback (D.J. Uiagalelei) who can move and has a canon for an arm? Can they unsettle him? If they can, I’m curious what answers those guys have.”

UGASports Live

Donnan, Young, Jake Reuse, Radi Nabulsi and Dave McMahon reacted to this week's interview with Bruce Feldman and his assessment of UGA football from a national perspective. The guys also discussed what June will look like for Georgia coaches and recruits with official visits returning for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began.