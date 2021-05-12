When Georgia’s baseball team entertains Ole Miss next week for its final regular-season series, the Bulldogs will be able to play in front of a packed house at Foley Field.

“We have been steadily preparing for 100 percent capacity at sporting events for next year and after seeing how some professional teams in our area have handled expanded attendance successfully, we believe this is the perfect opportunity to increase to full operations,” said athletic director Josh Brooks. “This is one positive step to bringing Bulldog Nation back to campus to celebrate and support our teams.”

Gates will open one hour before each game. Attendance, which had been capped at 664, will now return to 3,200.

The Southeastern Conference event protocols will remain in place. Spectators will still be required to wear masks or face coverings when entering and moving about the facility.

Tickets will be $10 and can be purchased online at this link: https://gado.gs/6zv

The Bulldogs (28-18, 11-13), who travel to Florida for three games starting Friday, will return home to host the Rebels on May 20-22.

This will mark the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic began in February of 2020, that an on-campus sporting event at Georgia will be allowed to be at full capacity. Last week’s opening rounds of the NCAA tennis tournament in Athens were held at 50 percent capacity, due to NCAA regulations.

The news is also considered a huge first step towards Sanford Stadium getting the green light for full attendance during football season.

Georgia officials have been working toward that end for weeks.

Wednesday’s news also comes on the heels of similar announcements by Truist Park and Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which moved to full capacity last week.

Earlier Wednesday, Georgia Tech announced that full capacity is coming to Bobby Dodd Stadium, with Georgia Southern announcing the same for Paulson Stadium in Statesboro earlier this week.