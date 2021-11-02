The Daily Recap: One 'separator' in UGA's QB decision

Here is the Nov. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending. Mobility a factor in quarterback decision Georgia head coach Kirby Smart shed some light on why quarterback Stetson Bennett earned the start against Florida over JT Daniels. One deciding factor had to do with Bennett’s ability to use his legs to not only extend plays, but to scramble for first downs and big gains. “It’s a separator. I mean there are things that JT is better at than Stetson, but it’s one of the things that’s a factor,” Smart said. “Mobility in a quarterback is critical. It’s not that JT’s immobile; it’s just that Stetson is very mobile. Stetson is able to make some plays with his feet. I thought there were five or six plays in the game where his mobility was a factor. “We had breakdowns, and you’re going to have some, on offense. And when you have those, you’ve got to have somebody who can get you out of a bad play, and I don’t mean by way of check—I mean during the play, and he does a good job of doing that.”

Practice report In what has become a rare event, the local media was able to catch a glimpse of Monday’s practice. Anthony Dasher, Jed May and Patrick Garbin wrote down the notes from what they saw in the limited viewing time they were allowed. Dominating defense Dave McMahon looked up another stat that shows just how good Georgia’s defense has been over the past two seasons. It has held teams to single digit points in seven games over this period. This is the best mark in the SEC, with Alabama and Texas A&M tying for second with four games of holding teams to single digits in points. Kentucky, LSU, South Carolina and Tennessee have all had two games. It’s becoming familiar Before 2016, Georgia won the SEC East five times in 24 years. This past weekend, the Bulldogs clinched the division for the fourth time in Smart’s six years with the program. Smart credited Georgia’s uptick in division titles mostly to the players he has recruited. "The best coach to ever play the game better be a good recruiter because no coaching is going to out-coach players," Smart said after Georgia's 34-7 win over Florida on Saturday. "My family sacrifices so that I can go and spend time with other people's families so that we have good players. It's 25 percent evaluation, it's 50 percent recruiting and another 25 percent coaching. But if you don't recruit guys, you don't have a chance. Just go look at the best teams out there. They've got good football players. And that's why I believe in recruiting. You better always be recruiting, because if you're not, somebody else is." Film don’t lie Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the defensive performance from Georgia’s dominant win over Florida. In particular, the two took a look at linebacker Nolan Smith’s forced fumble that led to the Bulldogs’ turnaround late in the second quarter.

“Play after play in this game showcased the tremendous amount of athleticism and effort on Georgia's defense,” Young wrote. “In my estimation, both Nolan Smith and Quay Walker had their best performances at UGA. Smith's fight to rip away this football and force a fumble is a product of countless workouts and playing through a whistle. Florida fought for extra yards, and he wasn't going to make it easy.” “The perfect word that Dayne used to describe Smith's play is fight,” Rollins wrote. “That play is all about just wanting it more. While it may not have been Smith's highest-graded game of the season (that was against South Carolina), it was definitely the most impactful.” PFF report card Paul Maharry compiled the Pro Football Focus grades from Saturday’s win over Florida. On offense, receiver Kearis Jackson posted the best grade with a 90.3 overall, which included 89.1 on passing plays. Nakobe Dean, who recorded a pick-six near the end of the first half, was awarded the best grade on defense with an 85.4. Following the future Blayne Gilmer took a look at what Georgia’s commits and priority targets did this past Friday. This include a stellar performance from class of 2023 quarterback Gunner Stockton (Rabun County/Tiger, Ga), who bested Trevor Lawrence’s state record for most passing yards in a career. LOL

